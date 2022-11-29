ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

wuft.org

Gainesville City Commission votes to reopen street traffic near Flaco’s

The flocks of people who find their way to the picnic tables outside of Flaco’s Cuban Bakery late at night might have to find a new place to congregate. Flaco’s has used its adjacent one-way street as a patio area since 2020 when Gainesville implemented the Streatery program to help downtown businesses create outdoor dining options.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth

In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala businessman announces run for mayor challenging Guinn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not too early to think about municipal elections for 2023. On Friday, businessman Ben Marciano announced his plans to run for mayor of Ocala. It’s a steep challenge incumbent Mayor Kent Guinn has been in office for a little more than ten years. Marciano is the owner of zone fitness and has been a resident for 24 years.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘It’s going to be a big void to fill’: Funeral held for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Law Enforcement Agencies across North Central Florida came together to remember a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain who died. On Friday, a funeral was held for Captain Chuck Brewington who worked for the agencies for more than three decades. Prior to his work at CCSO, Brewington worked with the High Springs Police Department.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue hiring support personnel

Marion County Fire Rescue is currently looking to hire support personnel to fill positions within the organization’s Administration and Logistics divisions. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, applications are currently being accepted for the following positions:. Budget Administrative Coordinator – This position is responsible for providing administrative and budget...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
LAKE CITY, FL
luxury-houses.net

OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV commission votes to raise salaries 91%

The Gainesville City Commission held its penultimate meeting Thursday before a new set of commissioners takes the dais at the start of January, but the body showed no signs of slowing down. With commissioners Harvey Ward and Reina Saco absent, the commission voted 4-1 to approve a switch from the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

