Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission votes to reopen street traffic near Flaco’s
The flocks of people who find their way to the picnic tables outside of Flaco’s Cuban Bakery late at night might have to find a new place to congregate. Flaco’s has used its adjacent one-way street as a patio area since 2020 when Gainesville implemented the Streatery program to help downtown businesses create outdoor dining options.
WCJB
Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission to meet over structure of commissioner salaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commissioners are meeting on Thursday to discuss changing the way commissioners salaries are calculated. This meeting will be held at the City Hall Auditorium at 1 p.m. Current ordinances provide a fixed salary for the city commissioners and the mayor. This amount can...
WCJB
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday. Applicants can only apply to a spot online. When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files lawsuit against Gainesville over single-family zoning
After successfully being passed by the Gainesville City Commission, the removal of single-family zoning has brought constant dissent. Now, the city is facing two simultaneous lawsuits for the ordinance. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed a suit against the city Nov. 28, looking to repeal the ordinance that would...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
WCJB
Developers are on board to relocate affordable housing complex in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in August, Ability Housing developers planned to build Dogwood Village, a low-income housing apartment complex, near Lincoln Heights and Azalea Trails neighborhoods. However, with multiple complaints from residents, developers are on board for a possible relocation but that doesn’t mean they will. “There is...
WCJB
Rosa Park Transfer Station will hold the annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event will be in Gainesville on Thursday. The event will be held at the Rosa Park Transfer Station and that is located at 700 SE 3rd St. It will start at 11am.
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth
In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
WCJB
Ocala businessman announces run for mayor challenging Guinn
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not too early to think about municipal elections for 2023. On Friday, businessman Ben Marciano announced his plans to run for mayor of Ocala. It’s a steep challenge incumbent Mayor Kent Guinn has been in office for a little more than ten years. Marciano is the owner of zone fitness and has been a resident for 24 years.
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday. They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!. This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before...
WCJB
‘It’s going to be a big void to fill’: Funeral held for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Law Enforcement Agencies across North Central Florida came together to remember a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain who died. On Friday, a funeral was held for Captain Chuck Brewington who worked for the agencies for more than three decades. Prior to his work at CCSO, Brewington worked with the High Springs Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Parade returns next weekend, road closures and detours announced
The Ocala Christmas Parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, and the City of Ocala has provided a list of the road closures and detours that will be effective on the day of the festive event. The following road closure will be in effect on Saturday,...
WCJB
Injuries reported in a crash at South East Maricamp Road
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are reporting a crash with injuries on SE Maricamp Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene just East of Baseline Road. The crash caused a roadblock which has since reopened. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue hiring support personnel
Marion County Fire Rescue is currently looking to hire support personnel to fill positions within the organization’s Administration and Logistics divisions. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, applications are currently being accepted for the following positions:. Budget Administrative Coordinator – This position is responsible for providing administrative and budget...
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
WCJB
Marion County Public Library will hold the 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair will be held at the Marion County Public Library headquarters on Wednesday. It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veterans, active service members, and military families get priority access to the hiring event starting at 11.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV commission votes to raise salaries 91%
The Gainesville City Commission held its penultimate meeting Thursday before a new set of commissioners takes the dais at the start of January, but the body showed no signs of slowing down. With commissioners Harvey Ward and Reina Saco absent, the commission voted 4-1 to approve a switch from the...
