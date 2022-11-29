Wrestling Promotion Cuts Ties with Teddy Hart Before He Was to Work Off a Debt, FDLE Wants to Interview Hart In the Samantha Fiddler Case

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO