Wrestling Promotion Cuts Ties with Teddy Hart Before He Was to Work Off a Debt, FDLE Wants to Interview Hart In the Samantha Fiddler Case

A Florida school employee pressed charges against a 10-year-old student who she alleged groped
"We're talking about a 10-year-old being kicked out of school for what possibly could have been an accident," his grandmother, Lakesha Hollins, said.
Business Insider
Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Florida Teens On Video Brutally Attacking Alligator With Machete, FWC Investigating
Brutal footage emerged showing a teenager hitting and killing a juvenile alligator with a machete. According to NBC News, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they’ve launched a criminal investigation into the horror at Bonita Springs, southwest Florida. Experts say it not only constitutes harassing an alligator but
Florida Judge Orders Ron DeSantis To Turn Over Records On Migrant Flights
The governor's office intends to appeal the decision, claiming it already provided enough information on the controversial flights.
Judge Says Florida Governor DeSantis Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move
The Weather Channel
Nicole: Condos In Danger Of Collapse On Florida's East Coast, State of Emergency For 45 Counties
Buildings were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian. Some people refused to evacuate. Street flooding was reported in several areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East...
Florida police mistook the cane in a legally blind man's pocket for a gun and arrested him
A legally-blind Florida man filed a complaint with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after deputies arrested him with a cane in his back pocket.
WATCH: Man Jokes Sharks Are Swimming Past in Hurricane Nicole Floodwaters
These two fin-shaped objects being swept along by Hurricane Nicole’s floodwaters on Hutchinson Island, Florida, looked like a pair of sharks swimming through the water. Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, captured the odd scene as Hurricane Nicole approached the area on Wednesday. He jokingly said that they were a “couple of sharks” swimming across the flooded roadway. The people in the car with him laughed as the objects rolled through.
Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport
MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Five Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
Florida’s Gov. DeSantis Hits Back at Gov. Newsom Over Comments About Freedom, Pointing Out Books Banned in California
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With midterm elections over, and Governor's Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gavin Newsom reelected to their respective offices, November 27 and 28 saw the two governors reigniting their personal feud, with each taking a dig at the other about the relative freedom in their respective states.
Court upholds Florida school board rule against Moms for Liberty challenge
The big story: For years, many school boards across Florida have had rules limiting speakers from making comments about specific individuals. The goal, they say, is to maintain civility and retain focus on the policies and other actions within the board’s purview, without getting into personalities. The Moms for...
Banning of Hanukkah Discussion in Florida School Sparks Outrage
The school district cited Florida's Parental Bill of Rights when it initially refused permission for a presentation about the Jewish festival.
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
Tampa father reunites with son from Cuba after working years to get him to the U.S.
This year, many are risking their lives to travel by boat or through South America to make it to the U.S.
