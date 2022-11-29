ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

Westmoreland elected official cited for allegedly slapping fellow commissioner, making threats

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uM53s_0jQrJZiD00

A Rostraver commissioner was cited with two counts of harassment or physical contact and disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening people and slapping a fellow commissioner in the face during a township-sponsored Halloween event.

The citations filed accuse John J. Lorenzo, 43, of Rostraver, of yelling obscenities, grabbing people by the shoulders and slapping township commissioner Jeffrey Johnson in the face “at a township-sponsored trick-or-treat event with multiple families and children present,” state police wrote, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Lorenzo is enrolled in the state’s probationary Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program following prosecution on charges he created fake social media accounts.

Lorenzo was arrested less than a year ago and was accepted into the program for two years.

Lorenzo’s attorney, Jeff Ries, told the Trib his understanding of the Oct. 31 incident “is very different than what’s in these citations.”

Ries said Lorenzo “is adamant that he was not escorted out by the police at all.”

“The first we heard about this was in a letter from the township solicitor, and it did not rise to the level of these allegations,” Ries told the Trib.

Lorenzo’s term expires in 2024. After being elected in 2019, he switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8WyY_0jQrJZiD00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Tim Stocke
3d ago

they say " never read a book by its cover ". I don't think that's true . this guy looks the bullying type . don't forget that in the state of PA we have a lot of criminals on boards and " representing " . not long ago a glassport board member punched a guy in the face at a bar and it was a sucker punch. they requested her resignation but she refused . I'd think the embarrassment would make them want to vacate the seats they hold.

Reply(4)
4
Occam’s Broom
3d ago

How is it that a Commissioner gets to stay in his seat after being put in a rehab program? Wasn’t it bad enough that he switched parties after getting elected? Talk about a con artist!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report

Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

CP Jail Watch: Freezing on pod 3B, medication expanded, causes of death unveiled

The Abolitionist Law Center last week published a letter signed by 60 individuals incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail complaining that their entire pod was without heat. “We have to wear double clothing to keep warm, especially in the cell where some of them you can actually see your own breath. People are walking around shivering, and it’s causing people to be out of character and irritable and also causes health concerns,” reads the Nov. 23 letter.
WTAJ

State police investigating death in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Cambria County after state police say a person was found dead Wednesday morning. According to state police, a person was found dead in the area of Dunman Lake in Barr Township. Details about what happened are still limited, but troopers say that there is no threat […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police: 1 critically injured when stabbed in neck

PITTSBURGH — A male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck early this morning. Officers were called to the 700 block of Montooth Street in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing as a result of an altercation between two people, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police respond to burglar alarm at Tree of Life synagogue, learn of social media threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An alarm rang out at the Tree of Life synagogue Wednesday night, sparking a brief police investigation.Someone affiliated with the Jewish synagogue reported a burglar alarm around 9:30 p.m. That keyholder also told the responding police officers about a recent social media threat. Upon arrival, law enforcement checked the building and did not find any sign of forced entry, but police did confirm the existence of that threat made on Twitter. Police could not comment on the specifics of the online threat.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot

A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
MONESSEN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy