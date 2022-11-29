Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried on what was real, what was "corporate bullshit"
Sam Bankman-Fried admits in an interview with Axios that FTX's multitude of licenses were "corporate bullshit," but swears his effective altruism quest was genuine. Why it matters: Regulators, lawyers, creditors and prosecutors are digging through the rubble of bankrupt FTX trying to determine whether Bankman-Fried was lying or just in over his head.
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Amazon's Scribe is a whole new kind of Kindle
The Kindle e-reader has gotten modest refinements over the years, but the new Scribe is the first Kindle in years to take on a significantly new task. Catch up quick: Announced in September and going on sale Wednesday, the $330 Scribe is the first Kindle that can also be used for handwritten notes. It's also the first large-screen device since the Kindle DX line, which was discontinued more than a decade ago.
D.C.'s 2022 Spotify Wrapped results have landed
Taylor Swift was D.C.'s most-listened-to artist on Spotify in 2022, according to the streaming service's annual Spotify Wrapped list. Bad Bunny, Drake, Kanye West, and The Weeknd rounded out the District's top five artists. Most streamed song: “As It Was” by Harry Styles. Most streamed genre: Pop. 👎🏾...
CNN layoffs begin
CNN boss Chris Licht on Wednesday informed employees that layoffs at the network are underway, according to an internal memo sent to staff. Why it matters: The layoffs cap off what has been a particularly challenging year for the network and the media industry writ large. Details: A source familiar...
Axios Finish Line: Normal America strikes back
This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here. My new obsession is that most of America is exponentially more normal than cable TV, Twitter and the most-read mainstream stories make it seem, Jim writes. Why it matters: The past...
The Republicanization of Elon Musk
Elon Musk's public musings over the last six months have cemented an unmistakable new reality: The world's richest man, and owner of the de facto public square, has become more and more Republican. Why it matters: It's a stunning political transformation for the Obama, Clinton and Biden-voting CEO of the...
Elon Musk says Ye suspended from Twitter following swastika post
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been suspended from Twitter after posting an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David on Thursday night, Elon Musk announced. Details: The musician's account stated that it's "suspended" for violating the social media site's rules and all his previous activity was hidden as of early Friday.
