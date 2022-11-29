Read full article on original website
Related
The New Face of Big Tobacco
While rates of cigarette use continue to decline in Minnesota, rates of e-cigarette and smokeless tobacco products use remain steady, particularly amongst youth and young adults. As the general public has become more aware of the deadly effects of cigarettes and public health officials and communities have championed anti commercial tobacco policies, the tobacco industry has found new and insidious ways to addict the next generation of smokers.
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing.
How To Use Cannabis For Pain
Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
New York cannabis farms have nowhere to sell a combined 300,000 pounds of weed, valued at $750 million, as delays continue for dispensaries in the state
The legal recreational cannabis market is stalled as applicants for retail and nonprofit licenses continue to await the green light from the state.
Healthline
Medical Marijuana for HIV and AIDS: Uses, Efficacy, and Availability
Early research shows that medical cannabis can help alleviate some symptoms of HIV and AIDS. However, there are some risks and side effects to be aware of. Medical cannabis has been in use as an HIV and AIDs treatment for decades. Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t approved any medical cannabis for the treatment of any conditions, they have approved medications that contain a synthetic substance similar to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm infants and mothers, research suggests
Cannabis use during pregnancy may cause babies to have higher rates of preterm birth, low birthweight and birth defects.
sciencealert.com
Smoking Cannabis Could Harm Your Lungs More Than Tobacco, Study Finds
Cannabis may do more harm to a smoker's lungs and airways than tobacco, according to a small Canadian study published Tuesday. Researchers from the University of Ottawa and the Ottawa Hospital looked at chest X-ray scans of 56 cannabis smokers [the majority of whom were also tobacco smokers], 57 non-smokers and 33 people who smoked only tobacco between 2005 and 2020.
Cannabis News Week: Can Cannabis Prevent Covid Infections?
After decades of suppression, the medical benefits of cannabis are well known and are often used by advocates to push for more freedom for both recreational and medicinal users. But there are new studies being conducted constantly, and the medical community may just be scratching the surface of understanding the...
Medical News Today
Depression and marijuana (cannabis): What to know
Some anecdotal evidence and scientific research suggest that cannabis can help with depression symptoms. However, cannabis is also a depressant, so it may increase feelings of sleepiness. Cannabis can cause a person to feel calm and relaxed. However, for some people, cannabis is also a stimulant and a hallucinogen. Some...
Why Oregon's ballot initiative to curb gun deaths could work
In May 2014, days after the mass shooting near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara, the satirical news site The Onion published a tragicomic headline that has resurfaced countless times in the eight years since: “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”
Marijuana Is Now Legal in 21 States. These Startups Want to Be the 'Amazon of Weed'
The legal marijuana industry in the U.S. could be wildly profitable, although startups face complex regulations.
Can You Get High From Smoking Hemp? Now You Can With Boston Hemp's THCa Bud
Boston Hemp Inc. launched THCa, a new hemp strain. THCa is reported to have similar effects as smoking cannabis. The major difference is, cannabis is not legal in many states and THCa is. Because it is hemp, it falls under federal law. THCa flower is cannabis that falls under the...
Oregon Governor Pardons 45,000 Marijuana Offenders
Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced yesterday she will pardon 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, in one of the largest uses of the pardon power by a governor to wipe weed offenses off the books. Brown's office says the pardons will remove 47,144 convictions for possession of...
thebiochronicle.com
Disposable vape pens: the new way to consume cannabis
Disposable vape pens are one of the most popular items in the cannabis industry. They are easy to use and provide a discreet way for people to consume cannabis. disposable vape pens come in a variety of flavors and potency levels, so you can find the perfect one for your needs.
During the 1920s, the gov't poisoned alcohol- They continued to use the deadly additives for seven years
The history of the "Noble Experiment" of Prohibition begins in the 1920s. In 1926 the government began mandating that poisons be added to industrial alcohol to discourage people from drinking it. On Jan. 17, 1920, the United States went 'dry.' The National Prohibition Act banned all the country's wine, liquor, and beer. As a result, Americans became creative in finding ways to undermine the National Prohibition Act. [i]
labroots.com
Cannabis and your teeth
While most cannabis consumers probably think a good deal about how cannabis affects their overall health, they probably do not give a lot of thought as to how weed affects their teeth. If they think about it at all, they probably assume that weed has no effect on oral health. But does it?
Does CBD Actually Reduce The Euphoric Or Unpleasant Feelings Of Cannabis?
If you use cannabis you may wonder if there are any ways to reduce the unpleasant feelings associated with it. Here's what you need to know.
‘Lives are at stake’: Australia returns to the nicotine frontline with vaping reform
A decade since world-first plain packaging reforms, there is a new threat: the alarming rate of children using e-cigarettes
