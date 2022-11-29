Read full article on original website
Quick hits: No. 16 Illini comeback falls short in B1G-opening 71-66 loss at No. 22 Maryland
Brad Underwood has accomplished a lot in the Big Ten during his five seasons as Big Ten coach. But one thing he still hasn’t accomplished? A win at Maryland. Underwood fell to 0-3 at Xfinity Center in College Park as No. 22 Maryland defeated No. 16 Illinois 71-66 in Friday's Big Ten opener.
Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood
Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
2023 St. Rita DB Johnny Schmitt commits to Illini as preferred walk-on: 'I just couldn’t pass it up'
Johnny Schmitt finally relented. The St. Rita senior safety said he “fell in love at first site with Illinois” during a spring visit, and with his St. Rita teammate Pat Farrell consistently his ear about the Illini, Schmitt on Friday decided it was time. Schmitt, a two-star Class...
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 542 | A shell game
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper, live from College Park, and Jeremy Werner discuss No. 16 Illinois basketball's 71-66 loss at No. 22 Maryland. The guys discuss a second close loss by Illinois (6-2) against a veteran opponent and Illinois basketball's resilience despite going down double digits in both the first and second halves. The guys talk big performances from Terren Shannon Jr., Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez, and rough games by the Illini freshmen and Matthew Mayer. The guys discuss how this season so far is going to script and why they're not concerned about Illinois before previewing Tuesday's marquee matchup against No. 2 Texas.
Instant Reactions: Young's Dagger | Nothing But Hart | Willard's Unreal Honeymoon
All night long, for the first time this season, Maryland basketball failed to deal well with prosperity. Every time the Terps started to build a comfortable lead over No. 16 Illinois, they'd quickly cough up the ball a few times, give up a few quick buckets or missed a few open shots. So when the game went into the final minute as a 50-50 toss-up, it felt like the law of averages meant a team that hadn't been challenged yet was due for a bad outcome.
Player Grades: Illini veterans shine, freshmen struggle in loss at Maryland
Here is how Illini Inquirer graded individual player performances from No. 16 Illinois basketball's 71-66 loss at No. 22 Maryland.
Point spread, TV, tipoff time and preview: No. 22 Maryland faces first ranked test vs No. 16 Illinois
The overnight sensation that is the Maryland basketball team and first-year coach Kevin Willard faces its biggest test tonight, when No. 16 Illinois visits Xfinity Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on BTN. The Terps (7-0) have overwhelmed everyone they've faced so far, winning their games by an average...
Illinois Football: Illini coaching staff sees potential in 2023 recruit
There are still a few more players to land for 2023, and the Illinois football program is going to make sure this is a full recruiting class. I have been pretty impressed with the way the Bret Bielema regime has recruited. He has brought in one class thus far and it was ranked inside the top 50 nationally. Now the Illini are trying to finish off the class of 2023 with another top-50 ranking.
ISU’s Hancock Stadium among 4 possible sites to host future IHSA football title games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal leaders want to bring back the Illinois High School Association’s state football championship games for the next five years, but three other communities are also hoping to land the premier event that’s held each Thanksgiving weekend. ISU’s Hancock Stadium was the venue...
Mattoon brothers to bring winery to central Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Warren James Winery announced it would open in May of 2023. The winery, located on Lerna Road in Mattoon, is owned by Blake and Cole Pierce. The owners said their love for the community and their family inspired them to start the business. “The vision began...
Colder air rushing into Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
New UI study reveals what really happens when scaring geese away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you’re driving in Champaign, you may be familiar with a certain roadblock on North Prospect Avenue. Not an orange traffic cone, but geese. Researchers at the U of I are studying their behavior and what really happens when humans try to chase them away in parks and ponds. Mike Ward, […]
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
“We have nothing”: Danville family loses everything in fire.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is experiencing a heartbreaking loss. Everything the owned was destroyed in an overnight house fire. It happened near Illinois and Williams streets. Now, the family of five is asking for help of any kind. While the family was asleep, a small space...
Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
Monticello doctor treating increase in respiratory illnesses
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — You probably know someone who’s been sick this fall, or maybe you’ve been sick yourself. The CDC is reporting 6.2 million flu illnesses so far this season, and hospitals are still seeing people come in with RSV and COVID as well. Doctors said they’ve seen respiratory illnesses earlier than normal as […]
