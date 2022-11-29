Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle is SUSPICIOUS about Chas...

Chloe Harris's (Jessie Elland) investigation into discovering WHO Al Chapman was having an affair with before his death, has already ruffled feathers in the village on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) updates family relative, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) about Chloe's quest.



But when Belle later teases her married cousin, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) about cheating on her husband, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), Belle is left suspicious by Chas's strange reaction.



Will Belle start doing her own digging into the case of Al's MYSTERY woman... and get closer to discovering the terrible truth?

Moira is afraid the truth about Cain and Kyle will soon get out on Emmerdale...

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) visits her husband, Cain (Jeff Hordley) behind bars.



She's worried about how quickly their secret is spreading.



Now that Moira's son, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), knows the truth about what really happened in the barn on that fateful day that Al Chapman was shot DEAD, how much longer will it be before the KILLER SECRET gets out to others?



Back at Butler's Farm, Matty is alarmed when he discovers Cain's young son, Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn), has assembled a collection of rocks as a memorial on the spot where Al died...



Can the family find a way to help Kyle with his trauma without revealing him as Al's real killer?

Matty finds Kyle building a memorial for Al in the barn on Emmerdale...

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) became friends again, even after Cathy was revealed to be April's online bully last year.



However, now a bit of boy trouble has caused the school girls to fall out again!



Things get competitive between April and Cathy after village vicar, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), invites them both to audition for the church choir.



Both are determined to ace the audition.



However, the odds may be in April's favour after Cathy breaks down on stage...

April is determined to beat Cathy and win a place on the church choir on Emmerdale.

Cathy's choir audition takes a terrible turn on Emmerdale...

Elsewhere in the village, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) meet for a SECRET poker game after yesterday's excitement in the pub.



However, when Jimmy accidentally lets slip to Vinny's mum, Mandy (Lisa Riley), about his Poker playing, she fears Vinny could be turning into a gambling addict just like his late dad, Paul Ashdale...



Is horrible history in danger of repeating itself?

Mandy fears Vinny is turning out to be just like his dad on Emmerdale...

