Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn Taylor vs Gabby Thomas!

Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) has turned down a job offer to work at Home Farm on Emmerdale.



Former factory worker, Dawn, is just not sure she's got what it takes to follow in the footsteps of her new stepmum, Kim Tate (Claire King).



Plus, there's childcare to consider for Dawn's young children, Lucas and Clemmie.



However, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) reckons Dawn is selling herself short.



Dawn has been a big help while she's been working at the village vet surgery.



WHY couldn't she now learn the ways of bossy businesswoman, Kim?



With a spring in her step, Dawn has a change-of-heart about the job offer, much to Kim's delight.



However, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is not happy.



She thought the job was already hers for the taking!



Gabby is secretly seething when Kim sets a challenge for both her and Dawn to work shadow Kim at Home Farm over the next few months.



After that, Kim will decide which of the ladies is most suitable for the job.



It looks like it's game on between Dawn and Gabby to impress potential boss, Kim!

Kim sets a challenge for Dawn and Gabby on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Up at Butler's Farm, everybody is on edge after Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) caught troubled Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) building a memorial for DEAD Al Chapman in the farm barn.



Matty is worried it's too soon for Kyle to return to school.



What if the school boy's KILLER SECRET somehow gets out?



Kyle's mum, Amy Wyatt (Natalie-Ann Jamieson), is determined to go about things as normal.



But as Amy helps Kyle get ready for his first day back at school, Matty and his mum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) are both anxious about what could happen...

Is Amy making a BIG mistake sending her son Kyle back to school on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is excited about his long-awaited return to The Woolpack as pub chef.

Marlon is going back to work at The Woolpack on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

