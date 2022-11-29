ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn Taylor vs Gabby Thomas!

By Simon Timblick
 2 days ago

Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) has turned down a job offer to work at Home Farm on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Former factory worker, Dawn, is just not sure she's got what it takes to follow in the footsteps of her new stepmum, Kim Tate (Claire King).

Plus, there's childcare to consider for Dawn's young children, Lucas and Clemmie.

However, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) reckons Dawn is selling herself short.

Dawn has been a big help while she's been working at the village vet surgery.

WHY couldn't she now learn the ways of bossy businesswoman, Kim?

With a spring in her step, Dawn has a change-of-heart about the job offer, much to Kim's delight.

However, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is not happy.

She thought the job was already hers for the taking!

Gabby is secretly seething when Kim sets a challenge for both her and Dawn to work shadow Kim at Home Farm over the next few months.

After that, Kim will decide which of the ladies is most suitable for the job.

It looks like it's game on between Dawn and Gabby to impress potential boss, Kim!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KN8SE_0jQrJ6Rd00

Kim sets a challenge for Dawn and Gabby on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Up at Butler's Farm, everybody is on edge after Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) caught troubled Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) building a memorial for DEAD Al Chapman in the farm barn.

Matty is worried it's too soon for Kyle to return to school.

What if the school boy's KILLER SECRET somehow gets out?

Kyle's mum, Amy Wyatt (Natalie-Ann Jamieson), is determined to go about things as normal.

But as Amy helps Kyle get ready for his first day back at school, Matty and his mum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) are both anxious about what could happen...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eF31V_0jQrJ6Rd00

Is Amy making a BIG mistake sending her son Kyle back to school on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is excited about his long-awaited return to The Woolpack as pub chef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBHin_0jQrJ6Rd00

Marlon is going back to work at The Woolpack on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub

(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)

