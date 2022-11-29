Museum of the Albemarle: Rosenwald Schools showed community desire to educate kids

The 2022-23 academic year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of Elizabeth City State University’s Rosenwald Practice School.

On campus, we have been hard at work planning the forthcoming rehabilitation of this century-year-old building. The rehabilitation project is expected to move into an active construction phase in 2023 and the completed project will include exhibits that interpret the history of African American educational pursuits in northeastern North Carolina.

As part of the research for creating exhibits, students in my “African Americans in North Carolina” class have been working on projects that explore the histories of some of the 235 Rosenwald schools in the 21-county region of northeastern North Carolina served by Elizabeth City State University. In this very early phase of research, we are beginning to learn about the many Rosenwald Schools in the region and the people who made them possible.

Each Rosenwald School has a unique story which is a testament to the local, usually rural, African American community’s determination to secure quality educational facilities for their children.

In order to receive funding, African Americans were required to raise a portion of the necessary money to build the schools themselves. In many communities, church congregations donated property for the school’s construction. These contributions are enshrined in school names like Mt. Ararat, Mt. Hermon, and Mt. Olive, in Bertie County; St. John’s in Chowan County; and Marks Chapel, Mt. Olive, and St. Luke’s in Edgecombe County.

Rosenwald Schools varied in size from one-teacher buildings to 12-teacher buildings where youth were taught from first through 12th grade. In addition to classroom buildings, the Rosenwald fund allowed for the construction of teacher residences, workshops and gymnasiums.

Parent teacher associations and organizations like the Nash County School Betterment Association raised most of the money for these resources. They also raised money for school buses, libraries and laboratories. The latter two were essential to the establishment of accredited high schools.

Many of the high schools built with Rosenwald funds were called county “training schools.” Their original purpose was to graduate students who could then qualify to teach primary school students. There were county training schools in Beaufort, Bertie, Nash, Northampton, and Warren counties. Other Rosenwald high schools included Spring Hope in Nash County, which burned in a fire; Rosenwald High School in South Mills; and Water Training School, now known as C.S. Brown, in Hertford County.

We are also working painstakingly to identify ECSU graduates who worked at various Rosenwald schools. One standout in our research to date is Charles S. Yeates, one of the first graduates of the State Normal School who taught for more than 55 years.

Among the Rosenwald schools where Yeates taught included White Oak, Mt. Sinai, and C.S. Brown in Hertford County and Severn in Northampton County. Another standout ECSU alumnus was John Whitehurst, a 1917 graduate of the State Normal School who went on to become principal at the Hobgood School in Halifax County.

Melissa Stuckey is an assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University and member of the board of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.