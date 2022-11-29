ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

Let It Grow! Let It Grow! Let It Grow!

MARYSVILLE – Novembeard, a time of the year in which men grow facial hair in the name of charity, has come and passed. With the blessing of Chief Tony Brooks and the city administration, male officers of the Marysville Division of Police were allowed to forego shaving their face – regulations say that’s a no-no – for the month of Novembeard and donations were made in the name of the officers who were sporting the metro look for the cause, this year the cause being the Hospice and Palliative Care Program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
MARYSVILLE, OH
wktn.com

$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon

Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
MARION COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors

A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
DAYTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Low income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023

CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022, through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Nurse practitioner opens new practice

SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Standard

Homeless on the Holidays

MERCER COUNTY-Being homeless is hard under any circumstances, let alone when temperatures dip into the 20s at night and the razor-edged wind off the lake cuts to the bone. Organizations in Mercer and Auglaize counties offer assistance, but organizers say they are swamped while homelessness persists. Hand Up Village is...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter

The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
GREENVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Liberty National Bank Gives Way to Middlefield Bank

It’s the end of an era for a Hardin County bank. Today is the last day Liberty National Bank will operate under that name. The Liberty signage was taken down on Tuesday, and beginning tomorrow December 1, the bank will be operating officially as Middlefield Bank. Liberty Bank has...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures

After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
DAYTON, OH
whbc.com

Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy