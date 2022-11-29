Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Let It Grow! Let It Grow! Let It Grow!
MARYSVILLE – Novembeard, a time of the year in which men grow facial hair in the name of charity, has come and passed. With the blessing of Chief Tony Brooks and the city administration, male officers of the Marysville Division of Police were allowed to forego shaving their face – regulations say that’s a no-no – for the month of Novembeard and donations were made in the name of the officers who were sporting the metro look for the cause, this year the cause being the Hospice and Palliative Care Program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
wktn.com
$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon
Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
dayton.com
District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors
A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
crawfordcountynow.com
Low income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022, through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
Daily Standard
Homeless on the Holidays
MERCER COUNTY-Being homeless is hard under any circumstances, let alone when temperatures dip into the 20s at night and the razor-edged wind off the lake cuts to the bone. Organizations in Mercer and Auglaize counties offer assistance, but organizers say they are swamped while homelessness persists. Hand Up Village is...
Dog licenses on sale in Montgomery County
Montgomery Animal Resource Center Director Bob Gruhl said buying a dog license is a very important step toward safety.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
countynewsonline.org
Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
wktn.com
Liberty National Bank Gives Way to Middlefield Bank
It’s the end of an era for a Hardin County bank. Today is the last day Liberty National Bank will operate under that name. The Liberty signage was taken down on Tuesday, and beginning tomorrow December 1, the bank will be operating officially as Middlefield Bank. Liberty Bank has...
dayton.com
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
Madison County community mourns volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The London community and others in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved local mother and volleyball coach. Jessica Ernst, 34, died after a car crash on Saturday morning. Parents of kids she coached said she was incredibly involved in the community. “She just is constantly so giving and […]
whbc.com
Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
wktn.com
Everhart to Receive Liver Transplant; Surgery Scheduled Late Friday Afternoon
The “magical phone call” that Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart has been waiting for has been received. Several weeks ago, Sheriff Everhart informed the public that he was in need of a liver transplant and was placed on the list to await the call that a donor liver is available.
Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according […]
Comments / 0