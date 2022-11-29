After Ohio State football’s offense again stumbles against Michigan, where will Ryan Day make corrections?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football, one week after Michigan’s gut punch, gets back up off the mat
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After one mostly silent week in the wake of a humbling home loss to Michigan, Ohio State football players found their voice again Friday night. They started chiming in around midnight, as Utah put the finishing touches on a 47-24 thumping of USC in the Pac-12 championship game. Nothing will be official until Sunday, but the Buckeyes knew what that likely meant for them.
Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
What Utah’s victory over USC means for Ohio State football’s playoff chances
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s national championship hopes surged back to life right along with Utah on Friday night. The Utes rallied from a two-touchdown first-half deficit to USC in the Pac-12 championship game and held on for a 47-24 victory in Las Vegas. Three-loss Utah defeated the Trojans, the No. 4 team in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal, for the second time.
Bryson Rodgers National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is expected to sign four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Bryson Rodgers. School: Cocoa High School (Florida).
How Ohio State’s plan to stop Michigan’s run exposed Buckeyes’ defensive flaws: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, was hired to stop Michigan and the Wolverines’ powerful run game. Without Knowles in the 2021 game, the Wolverines had 487 total yards with 297 coming on the ground. The pass game was not needed as the Michigan offensive line completely controlled the game from start to finish.
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
St. Edward too much for Springfield in Division I championship rematch: By the numbers
CANTON, Ohio -- Springfield struck first in the OHSAA Division I football state championship Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, but St. Edward would not be denied its second title in as many seasons. The Eagles scored three consecutive touchdowns in the first half. In the first quarter...
St. Edward defends Division I state title in 28-14 win vs. Springfield
CANTON, Ohio — For about a quarter, the rematch had the makings of an encore to remember. Down by a touchdown early Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, St. Edward changed that with a methodical offense and swarming defense to repeat as OHSAA Division I state football champion. Both aspects of the Eagles’ offense and defense have been their trademarks, and they led to their 28-14 win vs. Springfield.
St. Edward’s Casey Bullock, Springfield’s Bryce Schondelmyer both shine in Division I football state final
CANTON, Ohio -- When St. Edward and Springfield met at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium last year in the Division I state football championship it was a battle of the biggest titans from the Southwest and Northeast parts of the state. Springfield was led by quarterback Te’Smoot, a Mr....
Archbishop Hoban’s rally falls short, Toledo Central Catholic claims Division II state football title, 28-21
CANTON, Ohio -- Archbishop Hoban didn’t lose in its first five OHSAA state football finals. On Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, in their seventh finals appearance in eight seasons, the Knights lost for the second consecutive year, 28-21 against Toledo Central Catholic. “You can’t spot...
Archbishop Hoban, Toledo Central Catholic end season as they started it: OHSAA football Division II state championship preview
CANTON, Ohio — Three months ago, Archbishop Hoban and Toledo Central Catholic began the football season with their annual scrimmage. They have done it since 2015.
St. Edward vs. Springfield: OHSAA football Division I state championship live scores, updates and highlights
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
‘Christmas Vacation’s’ Beverly D’Angelo is back for another holiday ‘calamity’ classic in raunchy, hilarious ‘Violent Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything you want out of a Christmas movie titled “Violent Night,” the new holiday action-comedy picks up where “Bad Santa” left off and heads to the raunchy gutter with hilarious blood, splattered glee. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film revolves around a team...
Former Ohio probation officer who used extortion to get money, pills gets 6 months in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former federal probation officer who used extortion to get money, pills and other items from people under her supervision was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison. Helwa Qasem, 45, of Bexley, also must serve three years of supervised release, with the first six months...
