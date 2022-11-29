Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Xiaomi 13 was confirmed to launch in China on December 1 at what we expected to be one of the final big phone launches of the year. Now, the company has confirmed that the event will be postponed, and it’ll now be happening at a currently unconfirmed later date. While Xiaomi hasn’t shared the reasoning for the delay, it’s thought to be due to the death of the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin. That news was announced on November 30, and it seems to be why Xiaomi has chosen to delay.

3 DAYS AGO