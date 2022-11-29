Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
What Utah’s victory over USC means for Ohio State football’s playoff chances
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s national championship hopes surged back to life right along with Utah on Friday night. The Utes rallied from a two-touchdown first-half deficit to USC in the Pac-12 championship game and held on for a 47-24 victory in Las Vegas. Three-loss Utah defeated the Trojans, the No. 4 team in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal, for the second time.
Still betting Ohio State to win the national title; picks for USC and TCU; a MAC Championship best bet: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday edition of Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Tyler Shoemaker still have a lot to talk about with Ohio State football from a betting perspective, even though the Buckeyes aren’t playing this weekend. Plus, they make their usual national picks.
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State
Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
Ohio State football will lose Brian Hartline to the right job at the right time, and a big one is interested now
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brian Hartline has the charisma, football savvy and teaching skills to be a very good head coach some day, and at least one program has reportedly figured that out about the Ohio State football receivers coach. Buckeye Scoop first reported Hartline is expected to interview at...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
How Ohio State’s plan to stop Michigan’s run exposed Buckeyes’ defensive flaws: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, was hired to stop Michigan and the Wolverines’ powerful run game. Without Knowles in the 2021 game, the Wolverines had 487 total yards with 297 coming on the ground. The pass game was not needed as the Michigan offensive line completely controlled the game from start to finish.
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
St. Edward defends Division I state title in 28-14 win vs. Springfield
CANTON, Ohio — For about a quarter, the rematch had the makings of an encore to remember. Down by a touchdown early Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, St. Edward changed that with a methodical offense and swarming defense to repeat as OHSAA Division I state football champion. Both aspects of the Eagles’ offense and defense have been their trademarks, and they led to their 28-14 win vs. Springfield.
Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she’ll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities. The 65-year-old Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees...
Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s resignation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Word Monday of Dr. Kristina Johnson’s plan to step down as president of Ohio State University spread quickly throughout the university community. Thoughts from students about how Johnson was as president are mixed, but everyone was surprised at the resignation. “I found it very shocking,” said senior Megan Foster. “It was […]
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
‘Christmas Vacation’s’ Beverly D’Angelo is back for another holiday ‘calamity’ classic in raunchy, hilarious ‘Violent Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything you want out of a Christmas movie titled “Violent Night,” the new holiday action-comedy picks up where “Bad Santa” left off and heads to the raunchy gutter with hilarious blood, splattered glee. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film revolves around a team...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0