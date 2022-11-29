Deshaun Watson’s Browns return: What’s at stake for the Haslams, Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
Cleveland.com
Odell Beckham sweepstakes, Aaron Rogers has ‘open mind’ to sitting and more: NFL Week 13 Headlines
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes kicked into high gear this week. Beckham is nearing a return from the torn ACL that knocked him out of last year’s Super Bowl — he later claimed that he played the back of the season with the injury — and he’s in need of a team to play for.
As Deshaun Watson prepares to take the field, many fans say they are turning away
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Deshaun Watson was announced as the new quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in March, many fans were up in arms -- promising to boycott the games this season. The 27-year-old former Houston Texan signed the largest deal in NFL history. His whopping five-year, $230 million...
Deshaun Watson speaks with media for first time since Aug. 18: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Deshaun Watson took questions from reporters during his first presser since Aug. 18, at the CrossCountry Mortgage practice facility. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns relations-department.
Ja’Marr Chase should cash in against the Chiefs on Sunday: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has 19 touchdowns in the regular season since entering the league. Will No. 20 come this weekend? DraftKings has the line at +105 for Chase to score a touchdown on Sunday. That makes it an attractive bet with Bengals coach Zac...
Cowboys Signing OBJ 'Great Move!' Says Aikman
On paper,'' Troy Aikman says in advance of OBJ's planned Monday visit to The Star, "it makes the Cowboys a lot better. I think it would be a great move.”
David Njoku ruled out for Browns vs. Texans; Greg Newsome II expected back
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns fans will have to wait at least one more week to see what David Njoku looks like with Deshaun Watson throwing him the ball. A week after making arguably the catch of his career, the tight end has been ruled out for Cleveland’s road game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
What can we expect as Deshaun Watson takes over the offense? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The thing to remember is the Browns ranked 11th in scoring and were in the top five in several other categories on offense with Jacoby Brissett as QB in the first 11 games. In their seven losses, they have given up 30 or more points five...
Browns vs. Texans preview; assessing the Cavs: Jeff Lloyd, Lance Reisland, Sam Amico on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Lloyd of the Locked on Browns...
Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Deshaun Watson, his new football life begins now. That was the theme of his Thursday press conference as the new Browns QB prepares to face the Houston Texans Sunday. Some media members and fans won’t be happy with his refusal to answer questions about his...
Browns Divisional Odds Sit at +3000 with Watson Returning
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DeShaun Watson is set to make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) on Sunday after serving his 11-game suspension for...
Browns head to Houston without David Njoku but with their starting corners: Berea Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are off to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. They’ll do so without tight end David Njoku, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury. The good news is cornerback Greg Newsome II is back after missing two games with a concussion while Denzel Ward, who sat out practice on Thursday after his hamstring tightened up, returned Friday and will play.
Browns receiver Anthony Schwartz opens up about mental health struggles this season
BEREA, Ohio -- The breaking point for Anthony Schwartz came in August, after the Browns’ final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Schwartz, a second-year receiver looking to carve out a consistent role in the Browns offense, had just dropped two passes, bringing his total to five dropped balls in just three preseason games. While the Browns always stressed they still believed in the speedy receiver out of Auburn, he knew what was being said about him on social media and the vitriol that was being hurled his way.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase’s return, Joe Mixon’s status and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals, for where they are in the season, are about as healthy as they could be. Twenty-one of 22 opening day starters were at practice on Wednesday, including wideout Ja’Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 12: Setting expectations for Deshaun Watson before his Browns debut
Deshaun Watson will make his return to an NFL field for the first time in nearly two years on Sunday when the Browns travel to Houston. He was reinstated from his 11-game suspension on Monday. It’s fair to assume that there will be some rust when Watson returns to the...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0