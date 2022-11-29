Deshaun Watson’s Browns return: What’s at stake for the Haslams, Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and more

BEREA, Ohio -- The breaking point for Anthony Schwartz came in August, after the Browns’ final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Schwartz, a second-year receiver looking to carve out a consistent role in the Browns offense, had just dropped two passes, bringing his total to five dropped balls in just three preseason games. While the Browns always stressed they still believed in the speedy receiver out of Auburn, he knew what was being said about him on social media and the vitriol that was being hurled his way.

