New Jersey Globe

Judge moves Trenton runoff election to January 24, orders at-large runoff

Trenton must hold runoff elections for three at-large city council seats after none of the candidates reached the 50% + 1 threshold in last month’s election, Mercer County Assignment Judge Robert Lougy ruled today. Lougy has ordered a runoff election for January 24 and ordered the runoffs for the...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy must name interim Trenton City Council members

Five of seven Trenton City Council seats will be vacant on January 1 after a Superior Court Judge moved the runoff elections to January 24, which means Gov. Phil Murphy must fill the vacancies on an interim basis until the election results are certified around February 6. Until Murphy names...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Undervotes in Trenton at-large council race may force runoff after all

New data released today by Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello may mean that there will indeed have to be a runoff for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council, potentially undoing a decision by Trenton City Clerk Brandon Garcia that no runoff was necessary. A court case on the matter is scheduled for this afternoon.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Online poll testing Republican primary in 26th legislative district currently circulating

With primary season for New Jersey’s 2023 legislative elections fast approaching, an online poll is being circulated testing Republican candidates in the 26th legislative district, where Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo is considering challenging State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville). Based on the phrasing of certain questions, it seems likely...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham

A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

A Statement from Algernon Ward, North Ward Run Off Candidate

TRENTON , N.J. (PBN) Algernon Ward stated I’d like to take a moment to address an issue that has been brought to my attention that I take very seriously and would like to clear it up. When the results from the Nov. 8th election were released, one of my...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Losers in Trenton city council race file lawsuit to halt runoff election

The fourth, fifth and sixth-place finishers in a race for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council has filed a lawsuit alleging that the city clerk may have improperly calculated the number of votes need to determine a runoff election. City Clerk Brandon Garcia determined last week that no...
TRENTON, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Pennsylvania Senate to put Philly DA Larry Krasner on trial

The Pennsylvania state Senate is beginning what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner, from office. Members of the Republican-controlled Senate are scheduled to formally receive impeachment articles Wednesday from House impeachment managers who will read them aloud...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Trentonian

Dying media means death of government transparency (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

As newspapers cut staff, even close, or attempt to accomplish more with less, expect more corruption and less transparency in government. No watchdogs means less oversight and affords politicians more opportunities to engage in subterfuge. In Trenton, where people count murders as a way to determine public safety, leaders play...
TRENTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

New Jersey Department of Human Services

This initiative will work to provide support as an outreach program, involving meeting families in their homes. It will also work collaboratively with hospital emergency rooms in Camden and Burlington counties when psychiatric screening services have been deployed to connect with an individual.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
