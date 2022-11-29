Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Judge moves Trenton runoff election to January 24, orders at-large runoff
Trenton must hold runoff elections for three at-large city council seats after none of the candidates reached the 50% + 1 threshold in last month’s election, Mercer County Assignment Judge Robert Lougy ruled today. Lougy has ordered a runoff election for January 24 and ordered the runoffs for the...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy must name interim Trenton City Council members
Five of seven Trenton City Council seats will be vacant on January 1 after a Superior Court Judge moved the runoff elections to January 24, which means Gov. Phil Murphy must fill the vacancies on an interim basis until the election results are certified around February 6. Until Murphy names...
Trentonian
No comments: Trenton council silences Vaughn with civics lesson (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The political pendulum of Trenton government swung hard right Wednesday during a city council meeting. East Ward Councilman Joe Harrison headed the meeting in absence of City Council President Kathy McBride. Harrison fielded a request to cancel civic comment. He received support from South Ward Councilman George Muschal and North...
Court Orders Runoff Election In Trenton, NJ To Be Held On January 24, 2023
December 2, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–In a New Jersey Superior Court Order directing the City of Trenton to a runoff…
New Jersey Globe
Undervotes in Trenton at-large council race may force runoff after all
New data released today by Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello may mean that there will indeed have to be a runoff for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council, potentially undoing a decision by Trenton City Clerk Brandon Garcia that no runoff was necessary. A court case on the matter is scheduled for this afternoon.
Rev. Warren Bloom Sr., 9th Democratic running for Philly mayor, dances to send a message
The field of Democrats running to be Philadelphia's next mayor now stands at nine.
New Jersey Globe
Online poll testing Republican primary in 26th legislative district currently circulating
With primary season for New Jersey’s 2023 legislative elections fast approaching, an online poll is being circulated testing Republican candidates in the 26th legislative district, where Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo is considering challenging State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville). Based on the phrasing of certain questions, it seems likely...
New Jersey Globe
Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham
A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
A Statement from Algernon Ward, North Ward Run Off Candidate
TRENTON , N.J. (PBN) Algernon Ward stated I’d like to take a moment to address an issue that has been brought to my attention that I take very seriously and would like to clear it up. When the results from the Nov. 8th election were released, one of my...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Homeowners in N.J. town devastated by Ida get $10M to buy out flood-prone properties
More than a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New Jersey, including large portions of Manville, FEMA will provide about $10 million to help fortify the borough against future storms, NJ Advance Media has learned. The funds will be provided through the agency’s Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Swift...
New Jersey Globe
Losers in Trenton city council race file lawsuit to halt runoff election
The fourth, fifth and sixth-place finishers in a race for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council has filed a lawsuit alleging that the city clerk may have improperly calculated the number of votes need to determine a runoff election. City Clerk Brandon Garcia determined last week that no...
A Weekend of Royalty Is Just 1 Hour From Mercer County, NJ
All of us have dreamed of living in a castle and being royalty at some point, right? Now if you just drive a little over an hour, you’ll be able to feel like a medieval queen or king. I saw this Airbnb pop up on the website while looking...
thepositivecommunity.com
Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
Pennsylvania Senate to put Philly DA Larry Krasner on trial
The Pennsylvania state Senate is beginning what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner, from office. Members of the Republican-controlled Senate are scheduled to formally receive impeachment articles Wednesday from House impeachment managers who will read them aloud...
Trentonian
Dying media means death of government transparency (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
As newspapers cut staff, even close, or attempt to accomplish more with less, expect more corruption and less transparency in government. No watchdogs means less oversight and affords politicians more opportunities to engage in subterfuge. In Trenton, where people count murders as a way to determine public safety, leaders play...
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
Biden Appoints Rutgers Governor to Secretive Intelligence Board
One of the high-powered members of Rutgers University's Board of Governors has been tapped to join a federal board to advise The White House. Mark Angelson, a corporate executive who lives in New York but also leads the $4 billion State University of New Jersey, will join the President's Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB).
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
southjerseyobserver.com
New Jersey Department of Human Services
This initiative will work to provide support as an outreach program, involving meeting families in their homes. It will also work collaboratively with hospital emergency rooms in Camden and Burlington counties when psychiatric screening services have been deployed to connect with an individual.
