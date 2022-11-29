Springfield College welcomes first comfort dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College Public Safety introduces the first comfort dog on Tuesday.

The miniature Australian Labradoodle will accompany officers on calls for students that might be going through an emotional time to produce them immediate front-line comfort. The arrival of the new comfort dog of the College Department of Public Safety is made possible because of the support of MiraVista, whose’s facilities in Holyoke offer inpatient psychiatric and behavioral health care to adults and adolescents as well as outpatient substance use services.

Comfort dogs and their representatives from Harvard University, Yale University, Brown University, Western New England University, Springfield Police Department, and the Hampden Country Sheriff’s Department will be there to support the 8-week-old pup’s introduction. The dog’s name will be revealed during the event from the entries that were received.

The introduction will take place on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Cleveland E. and Phyllis B. Dodge Room, Flynn Campus Union at Springfield College.

