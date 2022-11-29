ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle GA football teams are competing for championships this week. Here’s when they play

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

The Georgia high school football playoffs have been intense, and both GHSA and GIAA are down to a final few teams.

There are multiple Middle Georgia teams still in the mix for a championship. Here’s a look at the schedule for this week’s regional playoff games.

Warner Robins’ Myles Joyner (28) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the Demons’ 31-28 overtime win at Creekside Friday night. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

GHSA Class 5A Semifinals

Warner Robins (9-4) vs Cartersville (12-1)

The Demons won an absolute thriller Friday, beating a solid Creekside team 31-28 in overtime thanks to a game-winning field goal. Warner Robins has been on fire ever since the end of the regular season, notching eight straight wins and reaching the semifinals. They’ll face the Cartersville Hurricanes at home in a battle for a spot in the title game.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. @ McConnell Talbert Stadium

GIAA Class 4A Championship

Stratford (9-3) vs St. Anne-Pacelli (11-1)

Stratford got revenge against rival Tattnall in the semifinals, dominating in a 55-28 win Friday night after losing to the Trojans in the regular season. They now have a game in Mercer’s stadium for the championship against Pacelli, whose only loss this year came against that same Tattnall team.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. @ Five Star Stadium

GIAA Class 3A Championship

John Milledge (12-0) vs Deerfield-Windsor (10-2)

John Milledge has had a storybook year, breaking the state record for consecutive wins on their way to a championship appearance. The Deerfield-Windsor Knights are the final hurdle for coach JT Wall and the Trojans, and they’ll be a tough one. The Knights already have one revenge game in the books in these playoffs.

When: Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. @ Five Star Stadium

GIAA Class 2A Championship

CFCA (12-0) vs Brentwood (9-3)

The Lancers have also gone undefeated this season, smearing opponents on their road to the title game. They dominated Gatewood in the semifinals in a 43-14 win, but their opponents are on a hot streak of their own. The Brentwood War Eagles haven’t lost since the beginning of September, and will try and end CFCA’s perfect season on Mercer’s field.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. @ Five Star Stadium

