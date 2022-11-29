ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Live Christmas trees are getting hard to find. Here's where to go in Pensacola area.

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sE92a_0jQrH16Q00

You might not be able to tell from the temperature but Christmas time is officially here, which means it's time to throw up the tree and decorations.

A national tree shortage has prompted more people to buy their trees earlier this year in hopes to snag one before tree farms run out, but every business below still had plenty of trees to offer Monday morning, with some getting new shipments soon.

Bailey's Produce & Nursery

Address : 4301 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola

Hours : Trees are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Available : Douglas fir, Fraser fir, noble fir, Concolors and Black Hill spruce.

Cost : Depends on size and fullness, ranges from $35 to $120.

Specialties : Staff will trim trees to help fit in car or van.

More info : 850-332-5959 or check the Bailey's Produce Facebook page.

Unique Pensacola gifts: Your guide to memorable Christmas shopping right here at home

Everything you need to know: Pensacola Winterfest kicks off Friday with a 'Whobilation'

Pensacola Seed & Garden

Address : 4915 Mobile Highway in Pensacola, 6111 W. Nine Mile Road

Hours : Trees will be available starting today. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Available : Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Black Hill spruce, blue spruce. Trees range between 6 and 8 feet.

Cost : Prices vary between $75 and $125.

Specialties : Delivery is available and prices range by distance. Staff will spray trees with artificial snow (different colors include red, blue, pink and orange).

More info : 850-456-8904 or visit the Pensacola Seed & Garden Instagram page.

Floral Tree Gardens

Address : 9235 Pine Forest Road in Pensacola

Hours : Trees available starting after Thanksgiving. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Available : Brodies juniper, blue points juniper, Carolina sapphires, Thuja Green Giants. Trees range from 3 feet tall to 7 feet.

Cost : $24.99 to $129.99

Specialties : Spiral cut trees and three-ball topiary trees are available.

More info : 850-478-6292 or visit the Floral Tree Gardens Facebook page.

Fish River Christmas Tree Farm

Address : 13982 Woodhaven Dairy Road in East Summerdale, Alabama

Hours : Farm opened Nov. 20 and will be open each day until Dec. 23. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Available trees : Fraser fir, noble fir, balsam fir and Canaan fir.

Cost : Prices vary based on height and fullness.

Specialties : You can cut down your own Christmas tree or purchase a tree that has already been cut. Visitors to the farm can take a tour on the Tannebaum Express around the grounds, enjoy camel and pony rides for a $10 fee, visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 10-11, and walk through the live manger scene.

More info : 251-988-8114 or go to fishrivertrees.com .

Downtown lights: Thousands of lights launch holiday season in downtown Pensacola. See what it looks like.

Lowe's

Addresses : 1201 Airport Blvd., 4301 W. Fairfield Drive and 777 W. Nine Mile Road

Hours : 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Available : Fraser fir and Douglas fir trees

Cost : Starting at $54.99

More info: lowes.com

Home Depot

Address : 5309 N. Davis Highway, 4525 Mobile Highway, 541 W. Nine Mile Road

Hours : 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Available : Available in stores or online for delivery are Douglas fir, grand fir, noble fir, Nordmann fir, spruce and Turkish fir

Cost : Starting at $67

More info : Homedepot.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKLqd_0jQrH16Q00

North Pensacola Optimist Club

Address : Hitzman-Optimist Park, 3221 Langley Ave.

Hours : 3 to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Available : North Carolina Fraser firs

Cost : Start at $45

More info : https://www.facebook.com/NPOC63

Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm

For the first time in over 40 years, Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm in Milton will not be open for the 2022 season. According to a Nov. 19 Facebook post, the Christmas tree farm doesn't have the inventory to supply customers. They're in the long process of replanting with hopes to be open in 2023.

Is your organization or business not on our list? Email the pertinent information to online@pnj.com and we will update our story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Live Christmas trees are getting hard to find. Here's where to go in Pensacola area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

Early morning house fire on Dunnaway Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze. We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December

Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
PENSACOLA, FL
alabamaliving.coop

Take us along! December 2022

We’ve enjoyed seeing photos from our readers on their travels with Alabama Living! Please send us a photo of you with a copy of the magazine on your travels to: mytravels@alabamaliving.coop. Be sure to include your name, hometown and electric cooperative, and the location of your photo. We’ll draw a winner for the $25 prize each month.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is here, and one Baldwin County celebration locals and visitors alike look forward to each year is the Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and WKRG will be on hand for all of the festivities. WKRG News 5’s own Rose Ann […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home

For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Holiday Sing Along with the Choral Society of Pensacola

What: Holiday Sing-Along; a family-friendly hour of carols and songs. Where: The Rex Theatre (18 N. Palafox St.) Who: The Choral Society of Pensacola; hosted by Generation Church. Admission: Free but donations of non-perishable food items are welcome. The Choral Society of Pensacola invites the community to its annual Holiday...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

House fire on St. Stephens Road, no one inside: Mobile Fire Rescue

UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

2022 Niceville Christmas Parade coming to town [ROUTE, MAP]

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is coming to town on December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event is hosted by the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club and features the official arrival of Santa in the Nicest Little City in the South. The theme for 2022 is...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Former Emerald Coast recycling manager pleads guilty to stealing $500,000 through shell companies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former recycling manager at a Materials Recovery Facility operated by the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority pleaded guilty on Wednesday to racketeering after allegedly selling more than half a million dollars’ worth of recyclables through a shell company he owned. Jarrell Lamar Reynolds, 45, was charged with organized fraud, money […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy