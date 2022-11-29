ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
live5news.com

Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC still working to address payroll issues for some employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is still working to address problems impacting payroll for many employees. Several people working in various capacities for MUSC tell News 2 they have not received their full paycheck amount since October when the hospital transitioned to a new payroll management platform. A spokesperson […]
crbjbizwire.com

Long-Time Charleston Real Estate Agents Open Their Own Brokerage

Long-time real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas have opened their own brokerage, 32 South Properties. They will serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and the greater Charleston community in buying and selling real estate. The two have been in real estate in Charleston since 2007. Tim Haas will serve as...
crbjbizwire.com

Firm acquires building in heart of Charleston’s luxury shopping district

Real estate investment firm Redline Property Partners has purchased the vacant 5,057-square-foot building located at 309 King Street, one of the area’s best retail properties in downtown Charleston. The purchase represents Redline’s second investment in the Charleston area in the past 11 months. “This transaction signifies our ongoing...
counton2.com

450 new jobs coming to Dorchester County

Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society. A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested. College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. Media briefing on Johns Island fire. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts...
live5news.com

Forklift maker’s $40M expansion to bring 450 new jobs to Dorchester Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An industrial truck maker announced plans to expand operations at its Summerville facility. KION North America’s $40 million expansion is expected to bring approximately 450 jobs to the West 5th Street facility. The expansion will increase the manufacturing of core components such as forklift masts...
live5news.com

‘Christmas Made in the South’ kicks off in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas Made in the South returns to the Ladson fairgrounds this weekend and people will have the chance to see different items on display. Handmade art, unique jewelry and vibrant entertainment are only a few delights people are able to see at this year’s 29th annual Christmas Made in the South Festival.
WCBD Count on 2

Industrial truck manufacturer expanding in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A world leader in industrial truck manufacturing is expanding operations in Dorchester County bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area. KION North America, headquartered in Summerville, plans to “reshore the manufacturing of core components including forklift masts” and add assembly lines for the installation of crane systems, automated weld systems, […]
iheart.com

Charleston may require elevated foundations of homes above ground

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal from the city of Charleston could change the way new homes are built within the city, as officials say they want to elevate homes to make them more resilient. City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family homes...
live5news.com

Give your input on proposed Folly Beach Shuttle

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders with the “Rethink Folly Road” Initiative and Charleston Area Rapid Transit, or CARTA, say they are considering the feasibility of a Folly Beach shuttle and are asking the community to complete a survey to determine if the plan should move forward. ‘Rethink...
counton2.com

Be Our Guest: Big John's Tavern

College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts of dealing with a cold at home. Crews respond to fire at Johns Island apartment complex. Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville. Lavel Davis Jr. laid...
live5news.com

Kindergarten readiness to expand across Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is addressing the county’s kindergarteners’ needs. Leaders in the school district hosted a conference Wednesday with community members. CCSD Superintendent Donald Kennedy says far too many kids are unprepared going into elementary school and they have called in reinforcements...
Charleston City Paper

Heritage Fire arrives in Charleston for the first time this weekend

An all-star cast of more than 20 local chefs will come together for Charleston’s first Heritage Fire event Dec. 4 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park. “We are excited to see Heritage Fire come to the Lowcountry,” said Shamil Velazquez executive chef of Johns Island’s Minero. “This event is about sharing different techniques and approaches to cooking with live fire [and] using sustainably sourced food — a fun and delicious way to gather the Charleston community.”
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
country1037fm.com

Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina

When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
