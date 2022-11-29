Read full article on original website
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
MUSC still working to address payroll issues for some employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is still working to address problems impacting payroll for many employees. Several people working in various capacities for MUSC tell News 2 they have not received their full paycheck amount since October when the hospital transitioned to a new payroll management platform. A spokesperson […]
Long-Time Charleston Real Estate Agents Open Their Own Brokerage
Long-time real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas have opened their own brokerage, 32 South Properties. They will serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and the greater Charleston community in buying and selling real estate. The two have been in real estate in Charleston since 2007. Tim Haas will serve as...
Firm acquires building in heart of Charleston’s luxury shopping district
Real estate investment firm Redline Property Partners has purchased the vacant 5,057-square-foot building located at 309 King Street, one of the area’s best retail properties in downtown Charleston. The purchase represents Redline’s second investment in the Charleston area in the past 11 months. “This transaction signifies our ongoing...
450 new jobs coming to Dorchester County
Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society. A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested. College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. Media briefing on Johns Island fire. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts...
Forklift maker’s $40M expansion to bring 450 new jobs to Dorchester Co.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An industrial truck maker announced plans to expand operations at its Summerville facility. KION North America’s $40 million expansion is expected to bring approximately 450 jobs to the West 5th Street facility. The expansion will increase the manufacturing of core components such as forklift masts...
‘Christmas Made in the South’ kicks off in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas Made in the South returns to the Ladson fairgrounds this weekend and people will have the chance to see different items on display. Handmade art, unique jewelry and vibrant entertainment are only a few delights people are able to see at this year’s 29th annual Christmas Made in the South Festival.
Industrial truck manufacturer expanding in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A world leader in industrial truck manufacturing is expanding operations in Dorchester County bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area. KION North America, headquartered in Summerville, plans to “reshore the manufacturing of core components including forklift masts” and add assembly lines for the installation of crane systems, automated weld systems, […]
Charleston may require elevated foundations of homes above ground
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal from the city of Charleston could change the way new homes are built within the city, as officials say they want to elevate homes to make them more resilient. City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family homes...
Hundreds attend funeral for athlete and Lowcountry native Lavel Davis Jr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A beloved athlete from the Lowcountry was laid to rest on Wednesday. Lavel Davis Jr., 20, was among three University of Virginia athletes who were shot and killed after returning from an off-campus field trip on the night of Sunday, November 13. Hundreds of family, friends and members of the […]
Give your input on proposed Folly Beach Shuttle
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders with the “Rethink Folly Road” Initiative and Charleston Area Rapid Transit, or CARTA, say they are considering the feasibility of a Folly Beach shuttle and are asking the community to complete a survey to determine if the plan should move forward. ‘Rethink...
Be Our Guest: Big John's Tavern
College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts of dealing with a cold at home. Crews respond to fire at Johns Island apartment complex. Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville. Lavel Davis Jr. laid...
Kindergarten readiness to expand across Charleston County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is addressing the county’s kindergarteners’ needs. Leaders in the school district hosted a conference Wednesday with community members. CCSD Superintendent Donald Kennedy says far too many kids are unprepared going into elementary school and they have called in reinforcements...
Heritage Fire arrives in Charleston for the first time this weekend
An all-star cast of more than 20 local chefs will come together for Charleston’s first Heritage Fire event Dec. 4 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park. “We are excited to see Heritage Fire come to the Lowcountry,” said Shamil Velazquez executive chef of Johns Island’s Minero. “This event is about sharing different techniques and approaches to cooking with live fire [and] using sustainably sourced food — a fun and delicious way to gather the Charleston community.”
Charleston officials announce rollout date for program aimed at cutting underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next time a bar asked for your ID in downtown Charleston you might see an app scanning it. Charleston city officials Mayor John Tecklenburg, Councilmember Mike Seekings and Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, along with others, announced the official release date of an ID scanner pilot program Wednesday.
CFD believes fire was ‘intentionally set,’ property owners offering reward for arrest
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The owners of a Johns Island apartment complex are offering a $25,000 reward after a large fire Wednesday night destroyed a portion of the complex under construction. The flames from the fire at the Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation Apartments Wednesday could be seen for miles across the Lowcountry. “I’ve […]
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has “parted ways” with its staff attorney, but not before she sent a four-page email to board members and the superintendent exposing a number of serious concerns and accusing the new general counsel of off-loading cases to her private employer.
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina
When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
