Bellefontaine Examiner
Judith Ann Hamilton Hines
Judith Ann Hamilton Hines, 88, of Russells Point, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Judith was born on August 7, 1934, in East Liberty, OH, a daughter of John Hamilton and Ruth Phillips Blackburn. Judy was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammi Hines, and a grandson, Brandon Meier.
Convicted murderer set for parole hearing in January
Prior agreement prevents prosecutor’s opposition. A man convicted in 1990 of murdering his grandmother will have a parole hearing in January to determine if he is eligible for parole. Normally, the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office would argue against parole, but Prosecutor Eric Stewart is bound by a previous agreement...
Possible injuries reported in rollover crash
Brookiah Bunley, 25, of Bellefontaine, was transported by Bellefontaine EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of possible injuries sustained in a crash Tuesday, Nov. 29. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report she was operating a westbound 2017 Lincoln MKC In the 5900 block of County Road 13 about 5:55 a.m. when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field, striking a tree and overturning. The vehicle came to a final rest on its top in the field.
