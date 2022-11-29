Brookiah Bunley, 25, of Bellefontaine, was transported by Bellefontaine EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of possible injuries sustained in a crash Tuesday, Nov. 29. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report she was operating a westbound 2017 Lincoln MKC In the 5900 block of County Road 13 about 5:55 a.m. when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field, striking a tree and overturning. The vehicle came to a final rest on its top in the field.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO