Read full article on original website
Related
WTVW
Turning Very Windy & Much Warmer Friday
Wind ADVISORY Friday Noon to 9pm for all of Southern Illinois & Most of Southwest Indiana (Except Dubois, Perry, & Spencer Counties). OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Temps Rising thru the 30s. Sunrise 6:48. FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Turning Very Windy with Highs 53-58. Winds S 20-30 FRI NIGHT: Scattered...
cbs4indy.com
Strong storms overnight bring hard freeze tomorrow morning
INDIANAPOLIS – A few strong storms will impact Central Indiana overnight as a cold front runs through the state. Clearing skies and freezing weather will be left in its wake. Early evening outlook. Conditions through much of Tuesday evening will be as they were through the afternoon. Quiet as...
cbs4indy.com
Mild Tuesday comes with strong storms in the night
INDIANAPOLIS – Monday was a quiet day weather-wise, but will not set the tone for the rest of the week. We jump right into active weather on Tuesday with mild temps & strong storms. Temperatures soar on Tuesday. Overnight weather conditions will be uneventful as we head into Tuesday,...
cbs4indy.com
North Split reopening delayed through April 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Circle City drivers will have to make it through all of winter before the North Split interchange reopens to traffic. This is now the second delay announced in roughly a month for the now two-year-long construction project. At the beginning of November, INDOT said the North Split...
smokeybarn.com
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
Colder air moving in as rain exits
Rain and thunderstorms will be increasing Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, which is under a StormTracker Weather Alert as all severe weather threats are possible.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County under marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Parts of south-central Indiana will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Thunderstorms are in the forecast, and the primary threat from these storms will be strong to potentially severe wind gusts, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
kyweathercenter.com
Another Big Storm System On The Way
Good afternoon, folks. Winds continue to crank out there today as a potent low pressure works through the region. This is kicking off a very active setup with another big system ready to blow in here by Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty showers will continue to be noted this afternoon and...
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
wymt.com
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 7 new deaths from flu, 11 so far this season
LATEST: Indiana reports seven new deaths from the flu, pushing the total deaths this season to 11. A map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Indiana to ‘”very high” flu category for first time. The state’s influenza dashboard showed Friday morning that more than 2,600 Hoosiers visited emergency rooms last week because of the flu. Since the state began tracking flu numbers in October, nearly 11% of flu patients in emergency rooms statewide have been 4 or younger.
Missing northwest Indiana man located; Silver Alert canceled
DEMOTTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from northwest Indiana has been canceled. The Newton County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post that 76-year-old Jerry Peyton has been located and was being transported. Commenters on the post noted that Peyton had been found safe.
wrtv.com
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom
On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
Comments / 0