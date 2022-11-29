ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program supports elderly for Christmas

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is doing what it can to make sure seniors aren’t forgotten for the holidays. Home Instead is holding its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the 19th year. It’s a program where people in the community can give a gift to a senior citizen for the holidays.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman motorcycle shop collecting Christmas gifts

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — In the spirit of giving, Youngstown Cycle and Speed in Boardman is hosting its second annual Christmas toy drive this weekend. The motorcycle shop is collecting toys, clothes, crafts and cash donations for Akron Children’s Hospital. This event will be at the shop on Market Street from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Bring joy to others by sponsoring a family for Christmas

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — A Mercer County domestic and sexual violence agency is looking for “elves” to spread holiday cheer. The agency AWARE, Inc. needs volunteers to sponsor families to buy holiday gifts. As of today, it is sponsoring 99 families. That number can change as cases come in last minute before Christmas.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5. The sale continues...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown honoring those affected by AIDS

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is World AIDS Day, and for more than 30 years, people have united on this day. It’s a time to support people with HIV and honor those who have died from AIDS. HIV can be passed through unclean needles or through sexual contact....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local business receives award at Ohio State game

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business was honored at the Ohio State game last week with a Small Business Saturday award. Spruce Home Décor won the 2022 United Healthcare Small Business Sweepstakes, which is hosted by Ohio State University, according to a press release. Spruce has...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull Co. water, sewer customers seeing increase in bills

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Some Trumbull County residents have noticed increases in their water and sewer bills, and not everyone is happy about it. When customers go to the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer website, there’s a notice at the top of the screen advising residents of the bill increases.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dollar General store has opened in the Valley following a remodel over the fall. According to a press release, the location is on the 200 block of Rita Drive in Struthers. The store reopened this month following its closure in July. Dollar General said...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Home Carpet Tree raffle inspired by ‘Vail’s Voice’

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the holiday season! And one local carpet store is holding a fundraiser to help children that have extended hospital stays. Home Carpet in Boardman is raffling off seven fully decorated Christmas trees. There is a Grinch tree, Toy Story-themed one, and even a vintage Christmas tree!
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren school selected for pilot advanced placement course

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren G. Harding High School has been selected to participate in a pilot program to offer an advanced placement course in African American Studies. The district wrote the College Board, which oversees advanced placement testing, saying it was interested in the pilot course. The course...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Sales soar for local chocolatier’s wine chocolate

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chocolate and wine are popular gifts this time of year for a teacher, delivery person, or maybe a coworker. They’re so good separately, why not together. One local man found a way. It’s called Brix, and it’s now taking the world by storm.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Community gathers for annual holiday tradition

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As Dec. 1 rings in a most festive month, the Valley is off to a strong start with holiday festivities. One community kicked off with its annual tree lighting ceremony. Austintown celebrated its 35th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Thursday evening. Dozens of parent and...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

First News questions motive behind new UAW billboard

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – First News was curious about a brand new billboard on Route 45 in Warren Township. The sign attacks the United Auto Workers for a corruption scandal last year. The billboard says, “Fact: UAW is under federal oversight after a corruption scandal.”. “The union...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Christmas kicks off in downtown Youngstown, drawing in thousands

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An estimated 10,000 people crowded into downtown Youngstown Friday evening for what has now become an annual tradition — the holiday parade and tree lighting, and for the second straight year, The Flea on Phelps. At its peak, The Flea on Phelps attracted 6,000...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

First electric motorcycle arrives in Voltage Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More electric vehicles are rolling into Voltage Valley — this time, a motorcycle. Friday afternoon, LAND Energy delivered the District bike to its owner at BRITE Energy in Warren. LAND is based in Cleveland and partnered with BRITE. The bike has software and can...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Man found with 1K grams of cocaine on I-80 in Mercer County sentenced to prison

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A man from Allentown, Pennsylvania was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute more than 1,000 grams of cocaine. According to a press release by United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung, 48-year-old Luis Morales possessed with intent to distribute 1,987 grams of cocaine in a car traveling on Interstate 80 westbound in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 10, 2020.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Suspected drugs, guns and cash seized in East Liverpool search

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Lab results will determine charges following a drug raid in Columbiana County. The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and the Columbiana County Special Response Team searched a house on the 1900 block of Smithfield Street in East Liverpool on Thursday. Inside the house, officers...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

Work begins to clean up contaminated Leatherworks site in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A big moment for the city of Girard. Work started this week to clean the land contaminated by the old Ohio Leatherworks business. It’s the start of what could be a new life for the property, which has been dormant for more than 50 years.
GIRARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy