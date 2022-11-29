Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program supports elderly for Christmas
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is doing what it can to make sure seniors aren’t forgotten for the holidays. Home Instead is holding its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the 19th year. It’s a program where people in the community can give a gift to a senior citizen for the holidays.
WYTV.com
Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
WYTV.com
Boardman motorcycle shop collecting Christmas gifts
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — In the spirit of giving, Youngstown Cycle and Speed in Boardman is hosting its second annual Christmas toy drive this weekend. The motorcycle shop is collecting toys, clothes, crafts and cash donations for Akron Children’s Hospital. This event will be at the shop on Market Street from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
WYTV.com
Bring joy to others by sponsoring a family for Christmas
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — A Mercer County domestic and sexual violence agency is looking for “elves” to spread holiday cheer. The agency AWARE, Inc. needs volunteers to sponsor families to buy holiday gifts. As of today, it is sponsoring 99 families. That number can change as cases come in last minute before Christmas.
WYTV.com
Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5. The sale continues...
WYTV.com
Youngstown honoring those affected by AIDS
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is World AIDS Day, and for more than 30 years, people have united on this day. It’s a time to support people with HIV and honor those who have died from AIDS. HIV can be passed through unclean needles or through sexual contact....
WYTV.com
Local business receives award at Ohio State game
MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business was honored at the Ohio State game last week with a Small Business Saturday award. Spruce Home Décor won the 2022 United Healthcare Small Business Sweepstakes, which is hosted by Ohio State University, according to a press release. Spruce has...
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. water, sewer customers seeing increase in bills
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Some Trumbull County residents have noticed increases in their water and sewer bills, and not everyone is happy about it. When customers go to the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer website, there’s a notice at the top of the screen advising residents of the bill increases.
WYTV.com
Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dollar General store has opened in the Valley following a remodel over the fall. According to a press release, the location is on the 200 block of Rita Drive in Struthers. The store reopened this month following its closure in July. Dollar General said...
WYTV.com
Hot chocolate fundraiser giving cheer to kids at Akron Children’s Hospital
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard students worked to spread some holiday cheer to hospitalized children by serving up a tasty drink. It was all a part of Mrs. Bowman’s second-grade class’s hot chocolate fundraiser. The Prospect students topped the drinks with plenty of marshmallows while learning the...
WYTV.com
Home Carpet Tree raffle inspired by ‘Vail’s Voice’
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the holiday season! And one local carpet store is holding a fundraiser to help children that have extended hospital stays. Home Carpet in Boardman is raffling off seven fully decorated Christmas trees. There is a Grinch tree, Toy Story-themed one, and even a vintage Christmas tree!
WYTV.com
Warren school selected for pilot advanced placement course
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren G. Harding High School has been selected to participate in a pilot program to offer an advanced placement course in African American Studies. The district wrote the College Board, which oversees advanced placement testing, saying it was interested in the pilot course. The course...
WYTV.com
Sales soar for local chocolatier’s wine chocolate
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chocolate and wine are popular gifts this time of year for a teacher, delivery person, or maybe a coworker. They’re so good separately, why not together. One local man found a way. It’s called Brix, and it’s now taking the world by storm.
WYTV.com
Community gathers for annual holiday tradition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As Dec. 1 rings in a most festive month, the Valley is off to a strong start with holiday festivities. One community kicked off with its annual tree lighting ceremony. Austintown celebrated its 35th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Thursday evening. Dozens of parent and...
WYTV.com
First News questions motive behind new UAW billboard
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – First News was curious about a brand new billboard on Route 45 in Warren Township. The sign attacks the United Auto Workers for a corruption scandal last year. The billboard says, “Fact: UAW is under federal oversight after a corruption scandal.”. “The union...
WYTV.com
Christmas kicks off in downtown Youngstown, drawing in thousands
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An estimated 10,000 people crowded into downtown Youngstown Friday evening for what has now become an annual tradition — the holiday parade and tree lighting, and for the second straight year, The Flea on Phelps. At its peak, The Flea on Phelps attracted 6,000...
WYTV.com
First electric motorcycle arrives in Voltage Valley
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More electric vehicles are rolling into Voltage Valley — this time, a motorcycle. Friday afternoon, LAND Energy delivered the District bike to its owner at BRITE Energy in Warren. LAND is based in Cleveland and partnered with BRITE. The bike has software and can...
WYTV.com
Man found with 1K grams of cocaine on I-80 in Mercer County sentenced to prison
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A man from Allentown, Pennsylvania was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute more than 1,000 grams of cocaine. According to a press release by United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung, 48-year-old Luis Morales possessed with intent to distribute 1,987 grams of cocaine in a car traveling on Interstate 80 westbound in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 10, 2020.
WYTV.com
Suspected drugs, guns and cash seized in East Liverpool search
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Lab results will determine charges following a drug raid in Columbiana County. The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and the Columbiana County Special Response Team searched a house on the 1900 block of Smithfield Street in East Liverpool on Thursday. Inside the house, officers...
WYTV.com
Work begins to clean up contaminated Leatherworks site in Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A big moment for the city of Girard. Work started this week to clean the land contaminated by the old Ohio Leatherworks business. It’s the start of what could be a new life for the property, which has been dormant for more than 50 years.
Comments / 0