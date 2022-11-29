Is there pressure on Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski with Deshaun Watson’s return? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are off to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. They’ll do so without tight end David Njoku, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury. The good news is cornerback Greg Newsome II is back after missing two games with a concussion while Denzel Ward, who sat out practice on Thursday after his hamstring tightened up, returned Friday and will play.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO