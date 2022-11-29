ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Cooler today with plenty of sunshine!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a chilly start to the morning with lows near 40 for Savannah and upper 30s for inland communities. Factor in a northern wind and it will feel like the mid 30s in Savannah at daybreak! Even with the sunshine it will be a cool day, with temperatures in the mid 50s at noon and highs near 60 degrees. It’ll be mostly clear and cool during the evening, so dress warm if you have plans!
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Tilly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, the Lonely Hearts have a special place in the hearts of the staff. Those are the animals that have been on the adoption floor the longest. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville for the Holidays kicks off, Christmas parade on Friday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that it’s December, holiday events in our area are making their return!. That includes Hinesville for the Holidays. The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, and Santa!. It’s the first holiday in the remodeled Bradwell park. It’s also the...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island holds annual Christmas Parade of Lights

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We might still have a few weeks to go, but it was Christmas on Tybee Island Friday night. The island held their annual parade of lights with families lining Butler Ave. WTOC talked to families who were dressed up and in the holiday spirit. There...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is full of events and the Coastal empire food scene is always part of those holiday functions!. Here to tell us about a couple food sceenes getting in the holiday spirt is Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: How to stay safe during the holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re in the thick of the holiday season and as consumers approach shopping and the myriad of activities there are some important safety tips, we all should know. Rebekah Helmick from the Savannah Police Department shared some helpful tips to keep you and your loved...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Holiday Happenings at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District

Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is home to the annual Savannah Christmas Market – will host Breakfast with Santa, a magical holiday experience featuring delicious food and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

How to make Bao bites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chicken can be seasoned to be sweet, or spicy, or both. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is here in the kitchen this morning to show us a way to wake up chicken skewers.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Sisters on the Fly: Christmas Caravan Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we count down to Christmas, this weekend National Women’s Adventure Group is bringing some holiday cheer to Tybee Island. The Sisters on the Fly Christmas Caravan Tour is in town this weekend. It benefits the Tybee Post Theater. So Evan Goetz, the executive director...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Forrest Gump Bench Site in Savannah

Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

How gas prices have changed in Savannah in the last week

(Stacker) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to market uncertainty over riots breaking out in China over the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One man injured in shooting on W. 38th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of West 38th Street. According to police, a man has serious injuries as a result of the shooting. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Filming on Tybee Island to cause traffic delays Tuesday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Filming will cause some traffic delays on Tybee Island on Tuesday. Drivers are told to expect three to five minute delays every ten minutes on US Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Tybee Island said the Intermittent...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
