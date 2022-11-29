Read full article on original website
Related
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Best Countries To Move To
It seems like each day we receive reports of new archeological discoveries that expand our knowledge of humanity’s movement from place to place. Many of these findings have pushed back the timeline of when people moved. In the 21st century, with technological breakthroughs, ever-improving communication, better opportunities for travel as well as a rise in […]
Things we lost in the wildfires: images of the devastating personal cost of a warming world
A camera, a lamp, a child’s tricycle … Photographer Gideon Mendel’s latest project highlights the everyday impact of the climate crisis
Voice of America
High Levels of Workplace Harassment Persist in Australia but Advocates Believe Progress Is Near
Sydney — The Australian Human Rights Commission said Thursday that levels of sexual harassment in Australia haven't changed markedly since 2018. However, it said in its latest research into sexual harassment that the country is at a "turning point" because of its new powers and legal reforms. The new...
An Indigenous reservation has a novel way to grow food – below the earth’s surface
Underground greenhouses are helping people to take back control of their nutrition and ease farming amid the climate crisis
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
France boss Didier Deschamps wary of the threat posed by Poland
France boss Didier Deschamps warned the defending champions they cannot afford to become another World Cup casualty.The 2018 winners face Poland on Sunday in their last 16 clash having already lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the group stage.Germany and Belgium suffered surprise early exits while Spain lost to Japan and Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia.Toujours derrière nous ! 𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑪𝑰 pour votre précieux soutien 🙌Bonne semaine à tous les supporters des Bleus 💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/2ujsErvetN— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 28, 2022France are favourites to progress but Deschamps, who won the World Cup as a player in 1998, remains wary.He...
Voice of America
Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa
In October, Zimbabwe became to first African country to approve the use of the injectable HIV prevention drug known as cabotegravir. As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, Zimbabwe, many are eager for the drug to become available. Videography by Blessing Chigwenhembe.
Voice of America
India Cannot Ditch Coal Despite Ramping Up Green Energy
India is increasing the pace of green energy projects to cut carbon emissions, but coal use has also been rising this year. As Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, that could set back efforts to reach India’s target net zero carbon emissions by 2070 seen as critical to deal with global climate change.
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: November 26 - December 2, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. The United Nations launched a $51.5 billion appeal Thursday for humanitarian needs in 2023. Needs are the highest they have ever been, with 339 million people in 69 countries requiring some form of humanitarian assistance. That's 65 million more people than at the start of this year. The U.N. and its partner agencies hope to reach 230 million of those most in need in 2023. U.N. Humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said that 2022's extreme events are spilling into next year, including deadly climate events such as droughts and floods, and the impact of the war in Ukraine. More than 100 million people are displaced globally and 828 million people are facing severe food insecurity. Famine is a real risk for 45 million of them. So far this year, donors have provided $24 billion as of mid-November, but the funding gap stands at 53% with just three weeks left in the year.
'Back six batters' - Graeme Smith wants South Africa to have an 'aggressive mindset' in Australia
Former South Africa captain wants the team to play their best attack, comprising five match-winning bowlers
Voice of America
US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom
WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
Voice of America
South Korea in Population Crisis as Many Stop Having Babies
Many adults in South Korea have chosen either not to have children or not to marry. Similar things are happening in other developed countries, but many consider South Korea’s population crisis severe. A South Korean government agency announced in September that the total fertility rate reached 0.81 last year....
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Conflict Prevents Access to AIDS Treatment
YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — Cameroonian health workers and people with HIV marched for World AIDS Day on December 1, calling for access to treatment for patients in conflict areas. About half a million Cameroonians have HIV, and at least 1,000 live in troubled western regions and the border with Nigeria. The protesters urged Cameroon's military, separatists, and militants to allow all HIV patients access to needed treatment.
Voice of America
Study: South Africa Resilient to Chinese Attempts to Influence Media
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa’s free press has been largely successful at resisting efforts by the Chinese government to influence its content, say analysts, affirming a recent study by the U.S.-based think tank Freedom House. “In South Africa, we have a deep historical suspicion of state media,”...
Voice of America
China Eases Some COVID Restrictions Following Protests
Days after protests erupted in China over the country’s strict zero-COVID policy, there are signs the government is beginning to ease its testing requirements and quarantine rules in some cities, but it is unclear whether the measures will go far enough to appease those who have been in lockdown for so long.
Voice of America
Nigerian President: Ukraine War Funneling Arms, Fighters into Lake Chad Basin
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the war between Russia and Ukraine is allowing arms and fighters to stream into the Lake Chad region, bolstering the strength of terrorist groups. The Nigerian leader spoke Tuesday in Abuja to a summit of heads of state from the Lake Chad...
Voice of America
China Softens Tone on COVID Severity After Protests
Beijing — China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near record highs, after anger over the world's toughest curbs fueled protests across the country. Several cities in the world's second-largest economy, while still reporting...
Voice of America
Jiang Zemin, Who Guided China’s Economic Rise, Dies
Jiang Zemin, the former president of China, died Wednesday in Shanghai, Chinese state media report. He was 96. Jiang led China out of the isolation that followed its army’s deadly actions against protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. As president, Jiang supported economic reforms that led to explosive growth. He served as president for ten years, leaving office in 2003. He led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002.
Comments / 0