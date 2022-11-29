Read full article on original website
Video: Steel-High’s boys basketball team talk about being motivated and working together this year
Two-time Steel-High basketball state champion Tristan Crawford showed up with a few of his players at PennLive’s Winter Sports Media on Nov. 10 and talked about how motivated he is to coach his guys up on the sidelines this year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports...
Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division boys basketball: Predicted order of finish, key players, preseason MVP
High school basketball in the Mid-Penn Conference officially tips off this Friday, Dec. 2, and with that being said, PennLive has decided to ask each coach across the four different divisions— Capital, Colonial, Commonwealth and Keystone— to fill out surveys on how they think the teams in their division will fare this season.
Mid-Penn girls basketball stars for opening night, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Several Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in girls basketball on the opening night of the season.
Video: Susquehanna Township’s boys basketball says they’re working on doing the small things right for a successful season
Newly appointed Susquehanna Township boys basketball coach Malcolm Wertz showed up with a few of his standouts from last season at PennLive’s Winter Media Day on Nov. 10 at Cumberland Valley. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Greencastle boys basketball drops Mifflin County in James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament
In the opening round of the James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament, Greencastle (1-0) picked up a 65-54 victory against Mifflin County (0-1) Friday. The Huskies kept within striking distance throughout, but the Blue Devils pulled away with a 16-7 fourth-quarter rally. Conner Wright and Eli Sterling powered the Blue Devils offensively....
Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team topples Mifflin County in season-opener
Rylee Henson netted a game-high 18 points to lead the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 47-43 victory over Mifflin County Friday night in the season-opener for both teams. The Blue Devils brought a six-point lead into the fourth quarter and sealed the deal by making 7-of-9 free throws down...
East Pennsboro boys hoops fall to New Oxford in first round of Boiling Springs Tournament
East Pennsboro’s Dayrell Everett scored a game-high 21 points but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers boys basketball team fell to New Oxford, 63-47, in the opening round game of the Boiling Springs Tournament Friday night. New Oxford (1-0) countered with Idriz Almetovic (15 points), Nick Calvo-Perez (12...
‘It’s our time to shine’: Alex Erby, Steel-High ready for rematch against tough Canton team
Alex Erby spoke Thursday evening in a way in which high school football players rarely do. The star junior quarterback will lead his Steel-High Rollers against Canton at 7 p.m. Friday at Shamokin in the Class A state semifinals, and he said he was expecting maybe the Rollers’ toughest test all season.
Pennsylvania boys basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Southern Columbia’s Barnes, Wisloski run wild against Trinity in Class 2A football semifinal
SELINSGROVE – It should be noted that Southern Columbia has claimed the last five PIAA Class 2A football titles. And despite Trinity’s grit and determination Friday, nothing was going to stand in the Tigers’ way of running back to Pa.’s championship round.
Live scores from Pennsylvania’s high school football playoffs: Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt headed to state (12/2/2022)
It’s win and you are in as Pennsylvania’s high school football teams scrap it out in the state semifinals with championship dreams. Scores below are user generated. See one that is incorrect? Let us know at blinder@pennlive.com. CAN’T SEE THE SCOREBOARDS BELOW? CLICK HERE. CLASS A. CLASS...
Video: Harrisburg boys basketball team shares hopes and expectations for this season
Demone Maxwell and two of his Harrisburg basketball players showed up to PennLive’s Winter Sports Media Day on Nov. 10 at Cumberland Valley High School enthused and eager to talk about projections for this year’s team. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Central Dauphin girls drop season opener to Central York in Penn Manor tourney
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team dropped it season-opening game to Central York, 58-32, Friday night in the opening round of the Penn Manor Tip-Off Tournament. The Rams (0-1) will face host Penn Manor (0-1) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. consolation game. Central York was led by Marley Bond (17...
New Steel-High girls basketball coach Marc Jones looks to grow program and numbers
Marc Jones might be the new Steel-High girls basketball coach, but he is no stranger to the program. The 43-year-old has spent the past six seasons working as an assistant under Jeff Chisholm, who ended a 16-year-run with the program when he took over Harrisburg’s program in the offseason.
‘I’ve been dreaming about this’: Ronald Burnette’s game-winning TD advances Steel-High to state championship game
SHAMOKIN— With just 34 seconds left on the clock and the scored tied at 21, Ronald Burnette took a deep breath just before he took a handoff from his quarterback, Alex Erby, on Canton’s 10-yard line. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fare on Friday, Dec. 2?
Below is a quick glance at how Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fared on PIAA semifinal Friday, Dec. 2. PennLive will update Saturday results when those semifinal games become final. CLASS 6A.
Christian School of York girls hoops opens season with big win over Lititz Christian
The Christian School of York got its girls basketball season off to a good start Friday with a 42-6 win over Lititz Christian in the West Shore Christian Tip-Off. Ellen Brown led CSY with 16 points and Rylie Bell had eight. Tirza Brown and Linda Brown each had six rebounds.
‘It would be special for all of us’: Steel-High, Harrisburg, Trinity, Bishop McDevitt all eyeing state title appearances
Alex Erby said he figures this all probably deserves some sort of special celebration. Four teams — Harrisburg in 6A, Bishop McDevitt in 4A, Trinity in 2A and Erby’s Steel-High Rollers in Class A — will all play this weekend for a chance to go to state title games.
Video: Wayne Fletcher and his Central Dauphin Rams speak on competing at a high-level on the court this year
Wayne Fletcher and a few of his basketball players were at PennLive’s Winter Sports Media Day on Nov. 10, and while they were there, they emphasized working on one thing this season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Central Dauphin boys basketball drops tourney opener to Muhlenberg
Daron Haggens scored 20 points for Central Dauphin but the Rams couldn’t overcome a 26-point performance from Muhlenberg’s Xzayuion Robertson and fell to the Muhls, 70-59, in the first round of the Manheim Township Tip-Off Tournament Friday night. Georgious Arahovas added 10 points for the Rams (0-1) who...
