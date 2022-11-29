From start to finish, it was a disaster. If you attended or watched as an observer all five hours of Tuesday night’s special Sarasota County School Board meeting, by the time the board reached its climax (e.g. figuring out the meaning on what it was voting), your conclusion likely went something like this: Those people don’t know how to be an effective board or how to be board members.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO