Longboat Observer

School district cancels Friday meeting to consider Asplen's resignation

A tentatively scheduled Friday meeting of the Sarasota School Board, penciled in as a potential follow up to Tuesday’s five-hour discussion of Superintendent Brennan Asplen’s employment, was canceled. In a statement from Sarasota County Schools, a spokesperson wrote: “Matters were addressed during the School Board Special Meeting earlier...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story

TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The school board blew it

From start to finish, it was a disaster. If you attended or watched as an observer all five hours of Tuesday night’s special Sarasota County School Board meeting, by the time the board reached its climax (e.g. figuring out the meaning on what it was voting), your conclusion likely went something like this: Those people don’t know how to be an effective board or how to be board members.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota School Board moves forward with Asplen termination talks

Emotions ran high Tuesday night at a special meeting of the Sarasota County School Board, called last week to consider ending the employment of Superintendent Brennan Asplen. Dozens of people arrived more than an hour early to the 5 p.m. meeting, many dressed in red to support Asplen, some carrying signs and demonstrating outside the Sarasota County Schools headquarters.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Disaster food assistance applicants in Manatee can get in-person help

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - People and families in Manatee County wishing to receive special food assistance after Hurricane Ian and have not yet finished their applications can get in-person help Dec. 2-4. This is specifically for residents who pre-registered online for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee sees record donations but needs volunteers

The generosity of the community during the holiday season has created a slight problem for Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee. President and Chief Executive Officer Maribeth Phillips said more volunteers are needed to help sort through all of the food donations, and to place them on shelves, ready for use by food pantries.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
temponewsflorida.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sarasota Housing Authority Board Member Verbally attacked former Resident Commissioner at Ribbon Cutting

The year of 1997, our property manager at that time (Mary Marshall) asked me to be the representative Janie Poe Complex, which I accepted. At the time Ms. Black was the Resident Commissioner, the next year I applied, I was appointed to the Sarasota Housing Authority Board. Since that time, I have been reappointed the Sarasota Housing Authority Board as a Resident Commissioner.
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

D-SNAP at Convention Center This Weekend

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (December 1, 2022) – A Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Manatee County residents Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4, for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Give Children Hope This Year

Did you know that a local nonprofit organization served more than 9,000 children in the past year? Safe Children Coalition helps any child entering the child welfare system – no matter the circumstances – who needs assistance in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. “Even in this expanse of...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The choice was Asplen’s

Sarasota Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen could try to make it work. Or, he could give up and move on. As this went to press, his future as superintendent hinged on Tuesday’s special board meeting. At first blush, the drama surrounding Asplen’s future triggered recollections of the turmoil that engulfed...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Weekend events in Sarasota and Manatee brave red tide impact and continue as planned

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A several weekslong red tide bloom continues to impact the Florida coastline with high and medium levels remaining in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This week the Florida Health Department maintained its advisory for elevated levels of red tide at all 16 beaches in Sarasota county that were sampled. The red tide has caused dead fish to wash up ashore and affected birds. Along with the odor of rotting fish, it's also caused respiratory irritations to some beachgoers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

