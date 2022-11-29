Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
School district cancels Friday meeting to consider Asplen's resignation
A tentatively scheduled Friday meeting of the Sarasota School Board, penciled in as a potential follow up to Tuesday’s five-hour discussion of Superintendent Brennan Asplen’s employment, was canceled. In a statement from Sarasota County Schools, a spokesperson wrote: “Matters were addressed during the School Board Special Meeting earlier...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story
TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
Longboat Observer
The school board blew it
From start to finish, it was a disaster. If you attended or watched as an observer all five hours of Tuesday night’s special Sarasota County School Board meeting, by the time the board reached its climax (e.g. figuring out the meaning on what it was voting), your conclusion likely went something like this: Those people don’t know how to be an effective board or how to be board members.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota School Board moves forward with Asplen termination talks
Emotions ran high Tuesday night at a special meeting of the Sarasota County School Board, called last week to consider ending the employment of Superintendent Brennan Asplen. Dozens of people arrived more than an hour early to the 5 p.m. meeting, many dressed in red to support Asplen, some carrying signs and demonstrating outside the Sarasota County Schools headquarters.
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
Mysuncoast.com
Disaster food assistance applicants in Manatee can get in-person help
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - People and families in Manatee County wishing to receive special food assistance after Hurricane Ian and have not yet finished their applications can get in-person help Dec. 2-4. This is specifically for residents who pre-registered online for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview.
DeSantis-backed school boards begin ousting Florida educators
New board members in two GOP-leaning counties essentially sacked their school superintendents over the span of one week.
Longboat Observer
Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee sees record donations but needs volunteers
The generosity of the community during the holiday season has created a slight problem for Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee. President and Chief Executive Officer Maribeth Phillips said more volunteers are needed to help sort through all of the food donations, and to place them on shelves, ready for use by food pantries.
temponewsflorida.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sarasota Housing Authority Board Member Verbally attacked former Resident Commissioner at Ribbon Cutting
The year of 1997, our property manager at that time (Mary Marshall) asked me to be the representative Janie Poe Complex, which I accepted. At the time Ms. Black was the Resident Commissioner, the next year I applied, I was appointed to the Sarasota Housing Authority Board. Since that time, I have been reappointed the Sarasota Housing Authority Board as a Resident Commissioner.
mymanatee.org
D-SNAP at Convention Center This Weekend
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (December 1, 2022) – A Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Manatee County residents Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4, for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Longboat Observer
Give Children Hope This Year
Did you know that a local nonprofit organization served more than 9,000 children in the past year? Safe Children Coalition helps any child entering the child welfare system – no matter the circumstances – who needs assistance in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. “Even in this expanse of...
‘It’s embarrassing’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could resign after being placed on administrative leave
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license last month.
Hillsborough County woman raising 9 children gets help on Giving Tuesday
Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its "Giving Tuesday" to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family's new home.
Child's Christmas wish leads to new home for Tampa family
In a matter of months, Teresa Davila and her nine grandkids will have a new home through Habitat for Humanity.
Riverview man awes community with pixel light Christmas show set to unique tunes
A Riverview couple is in their third year bringing joy to their community and to visitors with a holiday light display synced to music.
Longboat Observer
The choice was Asplen’s
Sarasota Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen could try to make it work. Or, he could give up and move on. As this went to press, his future as superintendent hinged on Tuesday’s special board meeting. At first blush, the drama surrounding Asplen’s future triggered recollections of the turmoil that engulfed...
Weekend events in Sarasota and Manatee brave red tide impact and continue as planned
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A several weekslong red tide bloom continues to impact the Florida coastline with high and medium levels remaining in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This week the Florida Health Department maintained its advisory for elevated levels of red tide at all 16 beaches in Sarasota county that were sampled. The red tide has caused dead fish to wash up ashore and affected birds. Along with the odor of rotting fish, it's also caused respiratory irritations to some beachgoers.
Missing-Runaway Teen Last Seen In Zephyrhills On Nov. 25 Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 15-year-old Davee Biddle has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Davee Biddle, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Biddle is 5’4”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
