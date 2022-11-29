Week 13 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: The return of Ja'Marr Chase, J.K. Dobbins & Deshaun Watson

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens spent most of this podcast avoiding talking about what is available on the fantasy football waiver wire heading into week 13 because it is….disgusting.

Instead, Andy takes a Josh Jacobs-related victory lap before the guys discuss a ton of news, including major injuries for Darnell Mooney and Tristan Wirfs, and the return of Ja’Marr Chase, J.K. Dobbins and Deshaun Watson to their respective teams.

The guys also break down the exciting Sunday night game that saw Aaron Rodgers leave with an injury while the Philadelphia Eagles topped the Green Bay Packers.

Finally, the guys get into their favorite options from the waiver wire, some of which are reliant on injuries that we don’t yet know the severity of, before telling you who to drop and giving an update on Matt’s mom’s fantasy football league.

02:15 Andy’s Josh Jacobs victory lap

10:30 NEWS / Bears WR Darnell Mooney undergoes season-ending surgery

14:55 NEWS / Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase expected to play in week 13

17:45 NEWS / Bucs RT Tristan Wirfs to miss 3-4 weeks

20:15 NEWS / Jags RB Travis Etienne was cleared to return in week 12 (?)

26:10 NEWS / Browns QB Deshaun Watson officially reinstated

31:45 NEWS / Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returns to practice

33:05 Eagles 40, Packers 33

44:30 Waiver Wire Pickups / Running Backs

50:10 Waiver Wire Pickups / Wide Receivers

57:40 Waiver Wire Pickups / Quarterbacks

60:60 Waiver Wire Pickups / Tight Ends

61:45 Drops

65:25 Hold on loosely

69:45 NEWS / RB Melvin Gordon expected to sign with KC

70:30 Treviso Babes update

