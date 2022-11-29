ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Potomac School wrestlers host Backyard Classic

It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Madison tops Marshall in girls basketball

Led by the performances of veteran returning players Sarah Link and Kayla Dixon, the defending state champion and host Madison Warhawks opened a new girls basketball season with a 53-42 victory over the Marshall Statesmen. Link amassed a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points to go with five assists...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Western Branch-Freedom-Woodbridge state semifinal preview

Western Branch (11-2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13-0) When: Saturday, 2 p.m. 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Next up: The Western Branch-Freedom winner faces the winner of the game between James Madison (10-3) and Fairfax (13-0) for the state title Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University. Last...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

George Mason may become hub of local cricket

A field to host professional cricket matches on the Fairfax campus of George Mason University could be in place by 2025 as part of a plan unveiled Nov. 30. Major League Cricket (MLC) and its Washington, D.C.-based investor Sanjay Govil will team with Mason for a feasibility study of a new complex that would include the cricket field, baseball facility and event space.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper police chief retiring, effective Jan. 1

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins announced Thursday his retirement from the Town of Culpeper effective Jan. 1. Town Manager Chris Hively will name Major Chris Settle Acting Police Chief, beginning Jan. 1. A selection process for the next police chief has not yet been determined. Jenkins has served the Town...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

GOP readies list of prospective Arlington Electoral Board appointees

The Arlington County Republican Committee is on the verge of submitting names that will form the candidate pool for Arlington’s next Electoral Board member, party leaders said Nov. 29. About five qualified candidates have expressed interest in the post, party chairman Lori Urban and GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt told...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets ready

Editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets handy. Our word for the day is “insatiable” – as in “it looks like the Fairfax County government’s insatiable need for additional revenue, year after year, will continue unabated.”. County leaders have begun looking into the crystal ball and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Pharma company to establish packaging operation in Prince William County

A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a packaging operation in Prince William County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the county announced Wednesday that Granules India Ltd. will establish the 79,000-square-foot facility near Manassas, creating 57 new jobs. “Granules India’s new packaging operation in Prince William County is an...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Tractor-trailer driver killed on 495 Express Lanes

A tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday evening after being struck by an SUV while running across the 495 Express Lanes following a crash. The wreck happened at 7:53 p.m. near Braddock Road in Fairfax County when the tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in the northbound main lines of Interstate 495. The crash caused the sedan to come to rest on the left shoulder of Express Lanes, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors to consider pay bump

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. At the board’s Nov. 22 meeting, Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. Local governing bodies can change their compensation, but...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Micron cuts back on chip production

Manassas officials say they’re hopeful that Micron Inc.’s plans to cut memory chip production won’t slow hiring and expansion at the company’s Manassas plant. Last week, the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer announced it would be cutting back on production of DRAM – or semiconductor memory – by about 20% as demand levels off and the company's inventory grows.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man with machete robs Woodbridge Sheetz

A man brandishing a machete robbed the Sheetz on Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge late Monday. Police were called to the store at 11:07 p.m., after the robber entered, walked behind the service counter and brandished a machete-style knife towards the employee, police said. The suspect then grabbed numerous boxes...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax continues to mull the future of its parking requirements

Parking – preferably less of it – would be required in varying quantities, depending on development density and transit access, under Fairfax County’s “Parking Reimagined” proposal. County officials this past spring and summer drafted a tiered framework for parking in various zones, with the idea...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Passenger counts dip after a month's worth of free rides on VRE

Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does start with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy