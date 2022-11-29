A tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday evening after being struck by an SUV while running across the 495 Express Lanes following a crash. The wreck happened at 7:53 p.m. near Braddock Road in Fairfax County when the tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in the northbound main lines of Interstate 495. The crash caused the sedan to come to rest on the left shoulder of Express Lanes, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO