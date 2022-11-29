Read full article on original website
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Thanks to the 'tripledemic,' it can be hard to find kids' fever-reducing medicines
If you stroll the cold and flu medicine aisle these days, you might notice shelves that are bare, or nearly so. Some medicines that can be particularly hard to find are fever reducers for kids, like children's Tylenol, Motrin or Advil. Drug manufacturers point to a big spike in demand....
The Daily Advance
Column: Maybe put the TSA at southern border
I should have returned from a summer trip to Canada and Alaska via Texas. Crossing the border illegally at the Rio Grande is easier than a tax-paying citizen getting back into the country via the People’s Republic of Seattle. Travelers on a cruise to British Columbia and Alaska’s panhandle were advised to bring a passport, other photographic proof of identify, proof of COVID vaccination and boosting, along with ArriveCan paperwork...
Medical bills remain inaccessible for many visually impaired Americans
A Missouri man who is deaf and blind said a medical bill he didn't know existed was sent to debt collections, triggering an 11% rise in his home insurance premiums. In a different case, from California, an insurer has suspended a blind woman's coverage every year since 2010 after mailing printed "verification of benefits" forms to her home that she cannot read, she said. The problems continued even after she got a lawyer involved.
What we know about the deadliest U.S. bird flu outbreak in history
The U.S. is enduring an unprecedented poultry health disaster, with a highly contagious bird flu virus triggering the deaths of some 52.7 million animals. The culprit is highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. It has ravaged farm flocks and chicken yards in 46 states since February, when the first cases were reported in commercial flocks.
WFAE
