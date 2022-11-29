ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Daily Advance

Column: Maybe put the TSA at southern border

I should have returned from a summer trip to Canada and Alaska via Texas. Crossing the border illegally at the Rio Grande is easier than a tax-paying citizen getting back into the country via the People’s Republic of Seattle. Travelers on a cruise to British Columbia and Alaska’s panhandle were advised to bring a passport, other photographic proof of identify, proof of COVID vaccination and boosting, along with ArriveCan paperwork...
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

Medical bills remain inaccessible for many visually impaired Americans

A Missouri man who is deaf and blind said a medical bill he didn't know existed was sent to debt collections, triggering an 11% rise in his home insurance premiums. In a different case, from California, an insurer has suspended a blind woman's coverage every year since 2010 after mailing printed "verification of benefits" forms to her home that she cannot read, she said. The problems continued even after she got a lawyer involved.
INDIANA STATE
WFAE

What we know about the deadliest U.S. bird flu outbreak in history

The U.S. is enduring an unprecedented poultry health disaster, with a highly contagious bird flu virus triggering the deaths of some 52.7 million animals. The culprit is highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. It has ravaged farm flocks and chicken yards in 46 states since February, when the first cases were reported in commercial flocks.
COLORADO STATE
WFAE

WFAE

