The Battle of Graignes was fought between American paratroopers who’d accidentally been dropped off-target during D-Day and German soldiers attempting to provide support for their comrades. When they landed, they were greeted by villagers with open arms, despite the fatal punishment the Germans forced upon those who helped the Allies. Both the Americans and the residents of Graignes risked their lives by holding position, and each was willing to take on the enemy for the greater good.

