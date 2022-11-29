Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Black officer’s ‘lost’ Medal of Honor nomination nearing approval
One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, then-Capt. Paris Davis distinguished himself on June 18, 1965, during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese Army camp in Bong Son. After initial success, a major enemy counterattack wounded every American there — and he thought death for his comrades would soon follow.
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
americanmilitarynews.com
USS Tripoli returns with thousands of sailors and Marines, another group of ships deploy to the Indo-Pacific
About 1,200 service members aboard the amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli are back home after a seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific ocean, while another 2,500 service members from the Navy’s 3rd Fleet are on their way to the same region. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, hundreds of eager family members...
Hiroshi Miyamura, Medal of Honor recipient, dead at 97
Miyamura earned his Medal of Honor during a battle on April 24, 1951.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Ernest Evans Took On a Fleet of Japanese Warships, Despite Being Drastically Outnumbered
Escort carriers played a unique role during World War II, particularly in the Pacific Theater, where they faced attacks from above, below and from other vessels. They were sometimes used to defend troops tasked with launching attacks, and commonly served as defensive barriers for ships carrying important cargo. One of these carriers was the USS Johnston (DD-557), which was under the command of Ernest Evans during the Battle off Samar in October 1944.
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of The Panjandrum, A Disastrous Experimental Weapon Of World War II
The Panjandrum was supposed to change the course of the war for the British and help the Allies on D-Day. Instead, it almost took out a dog. During World War II, the Allies experimented with new weapons. But one invention never made it past the prototype stage. The Panjandrum, a spinning wheel propelled by rockets, was simply too dangerous.
Defense One
Russia-Ukraine War Has Influenced How BAE Systems Designed Army Bradley Replacement
Military tactics used in the Ukraine war—including the heavy use of kamikaze drones—are influencing the way BAE Systems is designing a new armored fighting vehicle for the Army. The company, which is one of five competing to replace the four-decade-old Bradley Fighting Vehicle, shared details Wednesday about its...
Washington Examiner
Changing service
My friend Mark Perkins joined the Navy right out of high school. After a few years, he decided to join the Marines and quickly found the Marine Corps to be the most intense organization he’d ever encountered. The highest enlisted rank the Marines would give a new trainee is...
Every Firearm Currently Used by the US Military
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, the United States has been the world’s preeminent military superpower. To maintain its dominance, the U.S. has by far the largest military budget in the world, reaching $722 billion in fiscal 2022. While much of that spending goes towards nuclear modernization and technological […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Residents of Graignes Saved the Lives of Over 100 American Paratroopers
The Battle of Graignes was fought between American paratroopers who’d accidentally been dropped off-target during D-Day and German soldiers attempting to provide support for their comrades. When they landed, they were greeted by villagers with open arms, despite the fatal punishment the Germans forced upon those who helped the Allies. Both the Americans and the residents of Graignes risked their lives by holding position, and each was willing to take on the enemy for the greater good.
defensenews.com
Army buildings need work, but these two bases need the most
To renovate and modernize just a portion of the more than half a million structures the Army owns and operates would cost $34 billion. Clearing the maintenance backlog alone will require $19 billion. A significant chunk of the work is needed at facilities on Fort Bragg, North Carolina and at...
