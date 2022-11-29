ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Maya Devi

Woman trashes her 'racist' father at his funeral in viral video

The video of a woman berating her dead father at his funeral goes viral!. The speaker, whose name, age, or location isn’t revealed, is unapologetic about making harsh and hateful comments about her father at his funeral. She also posted the video of her speech and shared it on social media after captioning it that she doesn’t care and will say what needs to be said every single time.
intheknow.com

Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings

This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Help His 'Sleep-Deprived' Wife With Their Baby Dragged

Online commenters have criticized a man who doesn't want to help his wife with their newborn and refuses to sleep with her until their baby is settled in his own room. In a post shared Monday on the U.K.-based online forum Mumsnet, the new mom, under the username Chumbibi, said that after she had her baby the husband moved out of their bedroom because he wanted to sleep uninterrupted so he could take care of their toddler and work the next morning.
pethelpful.com

Woman Swears She Caught Video of Her Late Dog's Ghost Coming to Visit Her

Losing a pet can flip your entire world upside down, but there are moments of remembrance and healing that can mend even the most broken hearts. We have a feeling that this moment is one of those. @Creativesoulassassin caught a glimpse of what appears to be her late dog's ghost on her home cameras, and TikTok is impressed.
Gillian Sisley

New Mom Furious After Friend Tells Her to Leave Baby at Home

Should parents always bring their babies with them, wherever they go?. Photo byPhoto by Lydia Winters on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's a lot of adapting that comes along with having a newborn child. Understandably, because the baby can't look after themselves, an adult has to be supervising them at all times.
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Upworthy

Man abandoned by his dad at 14 makes videos teaching children what dads normally teach kids

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 3, 2022. Rob Kenney's dad was never around to help him with anything but he wants to be there for others in a similar predicament. Rob Kenney started a YouTube channel: "Dad, how do I?" to provide practical advice on fixing things at home while also providing emotional support. Kenney started the channel but never imagined it would become this popular. He now has 3.95 million subscribers. "I will do my best to provide useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do," he describes the channel. The videos aren't limited to fixing things; they also include storytime and even dad chats.

