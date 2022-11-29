Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Viral video shows chimpanzee mom holding newborn baby for first time after nearly 2-day separation
A chimpanzee mother and her newborn baby enjoy a sweet reunion after nearly two days apart in this awesome, tear-jerking video from the Sedgwick County Zoo.
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years Ago
Jeff and Alta with their daughter, MelissaPhoto byThe Vanished Podcast. Jeff and Alta Highsmith lived in Fort Worth, Texas with their baby daughter, Melissa. The couple divorced in 1971. Alta moved into an apartment with her best friend, Carol, and she found a job waitressing at a restaurant. Jeff and Alta shared custody of 21-month-old Melissa.
intheknow.com
Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart
This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Parents slammed after video of their toddler 'running wild' on an eight-hour flight is debated
Flying with small children can be challenging, but the internet is calling out the parents of kids who disturb fellow passengers.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera In My Mom's Room When My Uncle Came To Visit, What I Saw Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this content is purely for entertainment purposes. The story occurred, but we lack the necessary evidence to back up our claim, so this is a fictitious article.
Hairstylist Says Mom Can't Accompany 7-Year-Old to Appointment Because "No Guests Allowed"
Usually when parents get kicked out of their child’s appointment, it’s because their child decided that it was uncool to have a parent in the room. But as one TikTok creator explained, sometimes parents get the boot because the specialist doesn’t want them there. Article continues below...
Bride praised for kicking out friend who brought crying toddler to her child-free wedding
A concerned bride has called on the internet for support after kicking her good friend out of her wedding when she showed up with a crying two-year-old. After warning her guests that it would be a child-free wedding, the bride was blind-sided when her pal arrived on the day with her toddler in tow, claiming that she couldn't find a babysitter.
Woman trashes her 'racist' father at his funeral in viral video
The video of a woman berating her dead father at his funeral goes viral!. The speaker, whose name, age, or location isn’t revealed, is unapologetic about making harsh and hateful comments about her father at his funeral. She also posted the video of her speech and shared it on social media after captioning it that she doesn’t care and will say what needs to be said every single time.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
intheknow.com
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
New Mom Furious After 'Rude' Stranger Moves Tables to Avoid Crying Baby
Babies are a real handful, and taking care of a baby is not for the faint of heart. Some unpleasant realities of babies are that they scream, cry, wet themselves, and create plenty of discharge.
Shock as Mom Claims Ex-Husband 'Doesn't Like' Daughter As She Resembles Her
"Seems to me your daughter may have overheard a negative conversation your ex had about her. If this is the case she may never get over it," one user said of the Reddit post.
Dad Refusing to Help His 'Sleep-Deprived' Wife With Their Baby Dragged
Online commenters have criticized a man who doesn't want to help his wife with their newborn and refuses to sleep with her until their baby is settled in his own room. In a post shared Monday on the U.K.-based online forum Mumsnet, the new mom, under the username Chumbibi, said that after she had her baby the husband moved out of their bedroom because he wanted to sleep uninterrupted so he could take care of their toddler and work the next morning.
pethelpful.com
Woman Swears She Caught Video of Her Late Dog's Ghost Coming to Visit Her
Losing a pet can flip your entire world upside down, but there are moments of remembrance and healing that can mend even the most broken hearts. We have a feeling that this moment is one of those. @Creativesoulassassin caught a glimpse of what appears to be her late dog's ghost on her home cameras, and TikTok is impressed.
New Mom Furious After Friend Tells Her to Leave Baby at Home
Should parents always bring their babies with them, wherever they go?. Photo byPhoto by Lydia Winters on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's a lot of adapting that comes along with having a newborn child. Understandably, because the baby can't look after themselves, an adult has to be supervising them at all times.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
A Woman Walked Out On Thanksgiving Over Her Sister's Dog & Internet Users Are Split On It
Many Americans celebrated Thanksgiving over the weekend and it's safe to assume many people brought their dogs to their family celebrations. That's what happened to one woman on Reddit, who turned to the popular Am I The A**hole page to see if she was in the wrong for leaving her family's Thanksgiving dinner because of her sister's dog.
Man abandoned by his dad at 14 makes videos teaching children what dads normally teach kids
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 3, 2022. Rob Kenney's dad was never around to help him with anything but he wants to be there for others in a similar predicament. Rob Kenney started a YouTube channel: "Dad, how do I?" to provide practical advice on fixing things at home while also providing emotional support. Kenney started the channel but never imagined it would become this popular. He now has 3.95 million subscribers. "I will do my best to provide useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do," he describes the channel. The videos aren't limited to fixing things; they also include storytime and even dad chats.
Comments / 0