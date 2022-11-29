ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
wkok.com

Rep. Rowe, Keefer to Lead First-Ever Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus

HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s state representatives will be one of the leaders of Pennsylvania’s first Freedom Caucus that was introduced Monday. State Representative David Rowe, (R-85th, Lewisburg) has been chosen as the caucus’ founding vice chairman. He’ll serve alongside State Representative Dawn Keefer (R-York/Cumberland), who will serve as chairwoman.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

One-on-one interview with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second term in office and he sat down with WGAL to talk about his time in the state's top post. News 8's Tom Lehman spoke with the governor and plans to post more in-depth pieces with the governor next week. The wide-ranging interview touched on a number of topics, including how he's changed as governor since being sworn into office in 2015. Before becoming governor, Wolf ran a lumber and construction products distribution business.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Three Counties, Including Columbia, Haven’t Certified Nov. Election

HARRISBURG – SpotlightPA is reporting… Recount petitions, claiming without evidence that fraud occurred during Pennsylvania’s 2022 election, are now delaying the state’s certification of results. An obscure section of state law allows such petitions to be easily filed, and right-wing groups appear to be exploiting that provision to an unprecedented degree this year, gumming up the works. According to a spokesperson for the state’s court system, 147 petitions were filed in 41 counties as of Thursday morning.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Special Election to Replace Gordner Scheduled for January 31

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman isn’t waiting to call a special election to replace former State Senator John Gordner’s replacement. Lt. Gov. Fetterman announced Thursday; he’s signed a writ for a special election to occur January 31 for a new senator in the 27th district. Fetterman says scheduling the special election this quickly ‘aims to restore representation to constituents as soon as possible.’
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Joins National Effort to Return Unclaimed Property

Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a national effort to reunite people with unclaimed property that is rightfully theirs. The website allows people to search unclaimed databases for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, to see if any money can be claimed. All claims for properties held in Pennsylvania are filed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Election Officials Urge ‘Handful of Counties’ to Finish Election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Pennsylvania elections officials said Tuesday “a handful” of counties have not fully reported results from this month’s election, at least in part because organized efforts to seek recounts are pending in court. The Department of State declined to say how many of the state’s 67 counties failed to meet the deadline for certification — the end of the day Monday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania public schools adding racial, cultural bias rules for teachers

(The Center Square) – Culture, bias, diversity, inclusion and prejudices are buzzwords punctuating new guidelines being put in place to certify educators in Pennsylvania. The changes to and implementation of the new certification process has been nearly five years in the making, inclusive of legislative committee endorsements and public comment. Integration of Chapter 49 competencies and standards in the field – education prep programs, induction programs, and continuing professional development...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy