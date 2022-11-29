Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Rep. Rowe, Keefer to Lead First-Ever Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus
HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s state representatives will be one of the leaders of Pennsylvania’s first Freedom Caucus that was introduced Monday. State Representative David Rowe, (R-85th, Lewisburg) has been chosen as the caucus’ founding vice chairman. He’ll serve alongside State Representative Dawn Keefer (R-York/Cumberland), who will serve as chairwoman.
WGAL
One-on-one interview with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second term in office and he sat down with WGAL to talk about his time in the state's top post. News 8's Tom Lehman spoke with the governor and plans to post more in-depth pieces with the governor next week. The wide-ranging interview touched on a number of topics, including how he's changed as governor since being sworn into office in 2015. Before becoming governor, Wolf ran a lumber and construction products distribution business.
wkok.com
Three Counties, Including Columbia, Haven’t Certified Nov. Election
HARRISBURG – SpotlightPA is reporting… Recount petitions, claiming without evidence that fraud occurred during Pennsylvania’s 2022 election, are now delaying the state’s certification of results. An obscure section of state law allows such petitions to be easily filed, and right-wing groups appear to be exploiting that provision to an unprecedented degree this year, gumming up the works. According to a spokesperson for the state’s court system, 147 petitions were filed in 41 counties as of Thursday morning.
therecord-online.com
With no majority in the Pa. House, Democrats and Republicans are fighting over who calls the shots
HARRISBURG, PA – Foreshadowing contentious times to come, Democrats and Republicans in the evenly divided state House sparred Thursday over who has the power to call a special election for a vacant seat in western Pennsylvania. Caucus leaders took umbrage at each other’s positions on the unusual circumstances stemming...
wkok.com
Special Election to Replace Gordner Scheduled for January 31
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman isn’t waiting to call a special election to replace former State Senator John Gordner’s replacement. Lt. Gov. Fetterman announced Thursday; he’s signed a writ for a special election to occur January 31 for a new senator in the 27th district. Fetterman says scheduling the special election this quickly ‘aims to restore representation to constituents as soon as possible.’
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
Marijuana convictions; Christmas displays; classic subs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. High: 48; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today, rain Saturday, clear Sunday. Pot convictions stay: When announcing the marijuana pardon project this year, Gov. Tom Wolf said it had the potential to help thousands of Pennsylvanians clear their criminal records. But it has fallen well short of that goal.
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system | Wednesday Morning Coffee
An already fragile system 'crumbled' during the pandemic. A new report offers the state's next governor a path to fixing it. The post Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Joins National Effort to Return Unclaimed Property
Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a national effort to reunite people with unclaimed property that is rightfully theirs. The website allows people to search unclaimed databases for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, to see if any money can be claimed. All claims for properties held in Pennsylvania are filed...
wkok.com
Election Officials Urge ‘Handful of Counties’ to Finish Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Pennsylvania elections officials said Tuesday “a handful” of counties have not fully reported results from this month’s election, at least in part because organized efforts to seek recounts are pending in court. The Department of State declined to say how many of the state’s 67 counties failed to meet the deadline for certification — the end of the day Monday.
ABC7 Chicago
Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania counties decline to certify 2022 midterm election results
The moves have already led to litigation. Republican officials in two counties in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined on Monday to certify their midterm election results, with some citing broader, baseless concerns about the integrity of the voting system that have become commonplace among conservatives. Republicans on the election boards of...
Pennsylvania public schools adding racial, cultural bias rules for teachers
(The Center Square) – Culture, bias, diversity, inclusion and prejudices are buzzwords punctuating new guidelines being put in place to certify educators in Pennsylvania. The changes to and implementation of the new certification process has been nearly five years in the making, inclusive of legislative committee endorsements and public comment. Integration of Chapter 49 competencies and standards in the field – education prep programs, induction programs, and continuing professional development...
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots should not be counted in the Nov. 8 midterm election, a decision that is now being challenged in federal court.
wnynewsnow.com
New Law Provides More Options for Obtaining Antlerless Deer Licenses in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania lawmakers and state game officials say a new law will make it easier to obtain antlerless deer licenses. With this year’s hunting season already underway, the legislation that was signed into law by Governor Wolf earlier this month won’t take effect until next season.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania joins new effort to help people find unclaimed money, property
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Treasury has announced a new way to help reunite people with unclaimed money and property. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a database for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico to help people find money waiting to be claimed. All claims...
local21news.com
New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
echo-pilot.com
Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots
For a couple of years, Alex Stottle of Mifflintown has had his eye on a buck with a wide rack, and this year, he finally got him. Stottle, 61, shot the 7-point buck with a 26¼-inch outside spread Saturday. “This old warrior eluded me the past two years of...
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
