Mclean, VA

Inside Nova

Potomac School wrestlers host Backyard Classic

It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Western Branch-Freedom-Woodbridge state semifinal preview

Western Branch (11-2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13-0) When: Saturday, 2 p.m. 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Next up: The Western Branch-Freedom winner faces the winner of the game between James Madison (10-3) and Fairfax (13-0) for the state title Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University. Last...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Study underway for major league cricket, baseball facility at George Mason

Major League Cricket and its Washington D.C.-based investor, Sanjay Govil, will work with George Mason University to study the “feasibility” of a new multi-purpose cricket and baseball facility. The ballpark would be designed to host Major League cricket matches, Mason baseball games, and other events, with the goal of being operational by 2025.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

George Mason may become hub of local cricket

A field to host professional cricket matches on the Fairfax campus of George Mason University could be in place by 2025 as part of a plan unveiled Nov. 30. Major League Cricket (MLC) and its Washington, D.C.-based investor Sanjay Govil will team with Mason for a feasibility study of a new complex that would include the cricket field, baseball facility and event space.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper police chief retiring, effective Jan. 1

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins announced Thursday his retirement from the Town of Culpeper effective Jan. 1. Town Manager Chris Hively will name Major Chris Settle Acting Police Chief, beginning Jan. 1. A selection process for the next police chief has not yet been determined. Jenkins has served the Town...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Regional unemployment down on year-over-year basis

The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets ready

Editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets handy. Our word for the day is “insatiable” – as in “it looks like the Fairfax County government’s insatiable need for additional revenue, year after year, will continue unabated.”. County leaders have begun looking into the crystal ball and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors to consider pay bump

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. At the board’s Nov. 22 meeting, Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. Local governing bodies can change their compensation, but...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man with machete robs Woodbridge Sheetz

A man brandishing a machete robbed the Sheetz on Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge late Monday. Police were called to the store at 11:07 p.m., after the robber entered, walked behind the service counter and brandished a machete-style knife towards the employee, police said. The suspect then grabbed numerous boxes...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Tractor-trailer driver killed on 495 Express Lanes

A tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday evening after being struck by an SUV while running across the 495 Express Lanes following a crash. The wreck happened at 7:53 p.m. near Braddock Road in Fairfax County when the tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in the northbound main lines of Interstate 495. The crash caused the sedan to come to rest on the left shoulder of Express Lanes, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax continues to mull the future of its parking requirements

Parking – preferably less of it – would be required in varying quantities, depending on development density and transit access, under Fairfax County’s “Parking Reimagined” proposal. County officials this past spring and summer drafted a tiered framework for parking in various zones, with the idea...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Passenger counts dip after a month's worth of free rides on VRE

Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does start with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Micron cuts back on chip production

Manassas officials say they’re hopeful that Micron Inc.’s plans to cut memory chip production won’t slow hiring and expansion at the company’s Manassas plant. Last week, the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer announced it would be cutting back on production of DRAM – or semiconductor memory – by about 20% as demand levels off and the company's inventory grows.
MANASSAS, VA

