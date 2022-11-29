Read full article on original website
NME
Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi and more acts share their Spotify Wrapped 2022 stats
Acts including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi have shared their Spotify Wrapped stats for 2022. The team that handles Sheeran’s social media accounts tweeted that he “was the top UK artist globally this year – thanks for listening” alongside a screenshot of the stats. He was top artist for more than 4million Spotify users, and his most-shared lyric was from his ‘x’ album song, ‘Photograph’.
NME
Harry Styles pays tribute to Christine McVie with ‘Songbird’ cover
Harry Styles paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie in Chile last night (December 1) with a moving cover of ‘Songbird’. The former One Direction star performed the McVie-penned 1977 ballad towards the end of his concert at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago. You can view footage of the performance below.
NME
David Byrne shares new Christmas song ‘Fat Man’s Comin”
David Byrne has shared a new festive song, ‘Fat Man’s Comin”. The track, which you can listen to below, was written while he was working on his collaborative album with St. Vincent, ‘Love This Giant’. It was produced by Jherek Bischoff. “I always wanted to...
NME
RM of BTS: “My whole twenties were an exhibition… but I chose to be a star”
“Untitled.” Go to an art gallery anywhere in the world and you’ll inevitably find that word on the wall. It’s a title with no intention of being one; an invitation to interpret a piece however the viewer sees fit. With any ‘Untitled’ work of art, there are no wrong answers and no definite conclusions.
NME
Iggy Pop: “I assumed things would quiet down once I turned 65. That hasn’t been the case”
Not many songwriters can confidently launch into an album by lashing out the lyrics: “Got a dick and two balls, that’s more than you all / my mind’ll be sick if I suffer the pricks”. Even fewer could shout each word like they mean it. Lucky for us, there’s Iggy Pop.
msn.com
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
NME
Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps
Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
NME
Doja Cat calls out people questioning her “Blackness”
Doja Cat has criticised the people who question her “Blackness”. The Los Angeles pop/rap star – who was born to a white Jewish mother and a Black South African father – addressed claims that she didn’t grow up with any Black influences in a new cover interview with Dazed.
NME
Dua Lipa says her third album has “taken a complete turn”
Dua Lipa has said that her upcoming third album has “taken a complete turn” since she began working on it. Back in March, the pop star revealed during an interview with Elton John that the follow-up to the acclaimed ‘Future Nostalgia’ (2020) was “50 per cent done”. “I’m very excited about some of the new songs,” she said.
NME
Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”
Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
NME
Mel B says James Corden is one of the “biggest dickhead celebrities”
Mel B has called James Corden one of the “biggest dickhead” celebrities she’s ever met, alongside Geri Horner and Jessie J. During an appearance on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show set to air on Friday (December 2), the former Spice Girl was asked by co-host Mo Gilligan: “Who is the biggest dickhead celebrity you’ve ever met?”
NME
Watch footage from Christine McVie’s last gig with Fleetwood Mac
Fans have been posting tributes to Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie after news of her death today (November 30) – see footage of McVie’s final performance with the band below. The family of the band’s co-vocalist and keyboardist confirmed that the 79-year-old had died after a short illness....
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
NME
Listen to a snippet of new Paramore song ‘The News’
Have posted a snippet of what appears to be their next single. ‘The News’, which is the second song on the tracklist of their forthcoming album ‘This Is Why‘ according to Genius, looks set to arrive next Thursday (December 8), according to a TikTok video posted by the band that’s soundtracked by it.
NME
GloRilla calls out DJ who “lied” about working with her
GloRilla has denied claims made by a DJ who said the pair are working together. The Arkansas-based DJ – DJ Chambers – took to Facebook to announce that GloRilla called him to collaborate. “So GloRilla just called me and told me to pack my bags,” he wrote. “It’s...
NME
Anya Taylor-Joy’s first time driving a car was for “crazy” ‘Furiosa’ stunts
Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that her first time driving a car was for the “crazy” stunts she performed in Furiosa, the upcoming prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, The Menu actress discussed a recent clip she had posted on Instagram, in which she’s seen performing a 180 handbrake turn as part of her training for Furiosa.
NME
BTS, IVE and more take home the biggest awards on Day 2 of the 2022 MAMA Awards
The second and final day of the 2022 MAMA Awards saw BTS, IVE and more bag monumental awards as well as special performances. Held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, the 2022 MAMA Awards wrapped up its second and final day of the ceremony last night (November 30). The second ceremony featured special performances from some of K-pop’s top performers, including BTS’ J-hope, NewJeans, ENHYPEN and more. The November 30 ceremony was hosted by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.
NME
What time is ‘Firefly Lane’ season two part one released on Netflix?
Firefly Lane is set to return for its second and final season in December. Created by Maggie Friedman (Witches Of East End) and based on the book by Kristin Hannah, the US drama series follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s through to adulthood in the early 2000s.
NME
How to get tickets for Trevor Noah’s 2023 UK dates
21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena. Tickets are available now for the Glasgow show. You can purchase tickets here. Pre-sale tickets are available now for London. You can obtain a pre-sale code to purchase tickets by heading to Noah’s official website. The general sale for the London show starts on Wednesday (December 7) at 10am GMT.
