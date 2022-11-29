Read full article on original website
Methamphetamine Charges File Today On Two Separate Residents Of Old Oak Trailer ParkMetro East Star Online NewspaperEast Alton, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
KMOV
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin has been charged with Persistent Driving While Intoxicated, which is a class E felony. According to police, On Dec. 4 McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge. Calls about an impaired driver came into Creve Coeur Police Department on Dec. 4....
Man charged with making threats against Jefferson County high school
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats against a Jefferson County high school. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Kevin McArthur, 43, with making a terroristic threat in the second degree. According to a probable cause statement...
Man pleads guilty in shooting that killed 14-year-old football phenom Jaylon McKenzie
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — A man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 shooting that killed 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office confirms Maurice Dickerson plead guilty on November 28th. The day before what would be McKenzie's 18th birthday. By eighth grade, McKenzie already received national attention for...
Police investigate shooting in south St. Louis City
Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Exclusive: Officers who survived shootout with quadruple homicide suspect use sleep therapy to heal
ST CHARLES, Mo. — It was the call that would end their careers. Richard Emery had just shot and killed his girlfriend, her children and her mother, and it was up to St. Charles Officers Kyle Schmidt and Jeremy Bratton to stop him. They got into a shootout, and...
Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin charged with persistent DWI
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday, a day after he was arrested in Creve Coeur. In a press release, the Creve Coeur Police Department said they received two calls about a suspected drunk driver in a white sedan at around 6:30 Sunday evening. An officer found the reported car heading east on Ladue Road before taking Interstate 270 northbound.
Man wanted after armed carjacking at south St. Louis Co. gas station
Police are looking for a man accused in an armed carjacking Monday night at a south St. Louis County gas station.
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
myleaderpaper.com
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
Former St. Louis Aldermen Collins-Muhammad, Boyd sentenced on bribery charges
ST. LOUIS — Sentences were handed to former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd on federal bribery charges Tuesday afternoon. Collins-Muhammad was sentenced at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse. to 45 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release afterward. He must also pay back $19,500 in bribes he accepted from an undercover FBI informant.
St. Louis Man Shot By Brother While Playing Video Game
The alleged shooter has been taken into custody
Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning. In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis hit-and-run lawsuit
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday found that a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was let off at the wrong corner, then who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street. After a three-day trial,...
2-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 2-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at around 4:50 p.m. on North and South Road near Allen Avenue. The spokeswoman said...
'He was just such a good man': Longtime neighbor and friend remembers Wildwood man beaten to death
WILDWOOD, Mo. — New and horrific details paint the picture of a deadly attack involving a Wildwood man on vacation in New Orleans. David Sorenson, 73, was beaten to death and his wife saw the tragedy unfold. Now, days later, 5 On Your Side learned that the suspect told police he doesn't remember a thing.
Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
Multiple felonies for teen linked to St. Louis smash-and-grab crimes
A teenager linked to a series of smash-and-grab crimes now faces criminal charges in St. Louis City.
KSDK
St. Louis Alderman suggests curfew bill to curb gun violence
After a violent weekend in St. Louis, Alderman Brandon Bosley suggests proposing a curfew bill in the City. Two teenagers died on Saturday from gun violence.
5 On Your Side
