Sappington, MO

5 On Your Side

Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin charged with persistent DWI

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday, a day after he was arrested in Creve Coeur. In a press release, the Creve Coeur Police Department said they received two calls about a suspected drunk driver in a white sedan at around 6:30 Sunday evening. An officer found the reported car heading east on Ladue Road before taking Interstate 270 northbound.
CREVE COEUR, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges

Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges

A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Former St. Louis Aldermen Collins-Muhammad, Boyd sentenced on bribery charges

ST. LOUIS — Sentences were handed to former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd on federal bribery charges Tuesday afternoon. Collins-Muhammad was sentenced at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse. to 45 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release afterward. He must also pay back $19,500 in bribes he accepted from an undercover FBI informant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
BERKELEY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

