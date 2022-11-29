ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port woman found after being reported missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old woman reported missing has been found and is safe, North Port Police say. The family of 19-year-old Daniella Broslav was concerned for her whereabouts. There was no indication that she was in danger.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater police search for suspect who set house on fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police said the suspect who set a house on fire Thursday lived here, and they are trying to track her down. Police said they are searching for 26-year-old Devon Childers. The fire broke out Thursday before noon at 1340 S. Evergreen Avenue. After the flames were...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete man arrested after shooting left victim in critical condition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An overnight shooting in St. Petersburg sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. Pinellas County deputies said they arrested the suspect. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred Tuesday around 4:24 p.m. at 5820 66th Lane North. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, 27-year-old Damian de Leon, in the street outside the home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sarasota County

A Lehigh Acres man was hospitalized in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-75 in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic north in the left lane of I-75, east of River Road, around 9:45 a.m. A Mack tractor-trailer driven by a 31-year-old Cape Coral man was also traveling north in the center lane of I-75, and a Jeep driven by a 67-year-old woman was traveling north in the right lane of I-75.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

