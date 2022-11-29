Read full article on original website
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port woman found after being reported missing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old woman reported missing has been found and is safe, North Port Police say. The family of 19-year-old Daniella Broslav was concerned for her whereabouts. There was no indication that she was in danger.
fox13news.com
Clearwater police search for suspect who set house on fire
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police said the suspect who set a house on fire Thursday lived here, and they are trying to track her down. Police said they are searching for 26-year-old Devon Childers. The fire broke out Thursday before noon at 1340 S. Evergreen Avenue. After the flames were...
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
71-year-old man dies in crash after pickup trucks collide with wall
Father charged in fatal hit-and-run after son drives without license
Missing-Runaway Teen Last Seen In Zephyrhills On Nov. 25 Found Safe
Sheriff Searching For Missing-Endangered Man, May Be In Wesley Chapel Or Land O’ Lakes
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
Woman shot in mouth during violent home invasion that left fiance dead
fox13news.com
St. Pete man arrested after shooting left victim in critical condition
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An overnight shooting in St. Petersburg sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. Pinellas County deputies said they arrested the suspect. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred Tuesday around 4:24 p.m. at 5820 66th Lane North. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, 27-year-old Damian de Leon, in the street outside the home.
Tarpon Springs woman dies after fire pit accident in November
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
9-year-old found dead days after falling off boat into Polk County lake
Sarasota Woman Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death Of 53-Year-Old Man
‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor flashes badge during Pinellas County traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department addressed an incident Thursday involving Chief of Police Mary O'Connor and her spouse in which the couple was pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate on the evening of Nov. 12.
Brandon Man Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sarasota County
A Lehigh Acres man was hospitalized in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-75 in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic north in the left lane of I-75, east of River Road, around 9:45 a.m. A Mack tractor-trailer driven by a 31-year-old Cape Coral man was also traveling north in the center lane of I-75, and a Jeep driven by a 67-year-old woman was traveling north in the right lane of I-75.
Lehigh Acres man in critical condition following morning crash on I-75
