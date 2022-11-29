Read full article on original website
ATEEZ detail European leg of ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour, including O2 show in London
Dates and venues for the European leg of ATEEZ’s ongoing ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour have been released. Yesterday (December 1), concert organiser AEG Presents revealed the list of dates and venues for the K-pop boyband’s forthcoming European shows. The group will hold shows in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom (where they’ll play the O2 in London), Spain, Denmark and Paris.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
Elton John for Glastonbury? Fans speculate after he teases “one final date”
Elton John has added fuel to rumours that he will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 after saying that he has “one final date to announce”. The pop legend is currently on his final ever ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour, which he has vowed will be his last ever live shows before he retires from performing. He’s due to complete the run of UK dates next spring.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement in neon green gown, Diana’s emerald choker
The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their Boston tour in style.
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
Beck adds headline dates to 2023 Australian tour
Beck has added a pair of headline shows to the itinerary for his upcoming Australian visit, joining his previously exclusive appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest. As announced at the start of November, Beck will perform an acoustic set at next year’s Bluesfest; he’s scheduled to play the festival’s second day, on Friday April 7. This will now serve as the capstone of his visit, with the first of his newly-announced headline shows taking place at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre that Monday (April 3). Along the journey to Byron Bay, he’ll stop off in Sydney, where he’s booked to play the Aware Super Theatre on Thursday April 6.
Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s heartfelt new single ‘Pointless’
Lewis Capaldi has shared a new single called ‘Pointless’ – you can listen to it below. The track serves as the second preview of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following ‘Forget Me’, which came out in September.
BTS, IVE and more take home the biggest awards on Day 2 of the 2022 MAMA Awards
The second and final day of the 2022 MAMA Awards saw BTS, IVE and more bag monumental awards as well as special performances. Held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, the 2022 MAMA Awards wrapped up its second and final day of the ceremony last night (November 30). The second ceremony featured special performances from some of K-pop’s top performers, including BTS’ J-hope, NewJeans, ENHYPEN and more. The November 30 ceremony was hosted by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.
HyunA announces the end of her six-year relationship with DAWN
South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN have ended their six-year relationship. Yesterday (November 30), HyunA took to her personal Instagram page to write a brief post announcing that she and DAWN have parted ways as a couple. “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on,” the ‘Nabillera’ singer wrote in her vague post, as translated by Soompi. “Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”
The War On Drugs revive ‘Drugcember’ benefit shows
The War On Drugs have announced the revival of their annual ‘A Drugcember To Remember’ series of holiday benefit concerts in Philadelphia. The series, which was paused for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return on December 19, 20 and 21 at the 250-capacity Johnny Brenda’s venue.
Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”
Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
Christine McVie, 1943-2022: an eternal songbird
The songbird keeps singing. In the immortal grooves of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’, one of the best-selling and best-respected albums of all time, the immaculate songwriting and crystalline voice of Christine McVie, who died yesterday (November 30) aged 79, is a thread of purity and stability cutting through the album’s emotional maelstrom and set to endure for generations. And woven deep into the fabric of modern pop and electronica are the sublime textures of her 1980s masterpieces ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Little Lies’, effectively the bedrocks of the ‘80s revivalism which has set the tone for so much 21st century music.
Ticket to ride? National Rail responds to viral Paul McCartney ‘complaint’
National Rail has responded to a viral ‘complaint’ about Paul McCartney taking a customer’s reserved seat on a train. On Wednesday (November 30), the No Context Brits Twitter account – a satirical celebration of “all things great about Britain” – posted an image of the former Beatles musician sitting in a First Class carriage.
Prince and Princess of Wales begin Boston visit as royal scandal erupts
As Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Boston to show their support for the Earthshot Prize, the royal family is also dealing with a palace scandal. The pair issued a statement saying the apparently racist remarks from a former lady-in-waiting are "unacceptable."
‘Taskmaster’ reveals celebrity line-up for series 15
Taskmaster has revealed its celebrity line-up for series 15. Following tonight’s finale (December 1) on the Channel 4 show – hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne – five new contestants were revealed for the next series in 2023. Veteran comedians Frankie Boyle and Jenny Eclair have...
Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi and more acts share their Spotify Wrapped 2022 stats
Acts including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi have shared their Spotify Wrapped stats for 2022. The team that handles Sheeran’s social media accounts tweeted that he “was the top UK artist globally this year – thanks for listening” alongside a screenshot of the stats. He was top artist for more than 4million Spotify users, and his most-shared lyric was from his ‘x’ album song, ‘Photograph’.
YouTube’s most viewed music videos of 2022 revealed
YouTube has revealed the UK’s top music videos of the year, with Dave and Bad Boy Chiller Crew leading the way. The visuals for Dave’s 2022 single ‘Starlight’ came in at Number One on the Top 10 list, having racked up more than 37.7millon views globally on the platform.
Dua Lipa says her third album has “taken a complete turn”
Dua Lipa has said that her upcoming third album has “taken a complete turn” since she began working on it. Back in March, the pop star revealed during an interview with Elton John that the follow-up to the acclaimed ‘Future Nostalgia’ (2020) was “50 per cent done”. “I’m very excited about some of the new songs,” she said.
‘Lord Of The Rings’ star Bernard Hill hits out at ‘The Rings Of Power’: “It’s a money-making venture”
Lord Of The Rings star Bernard Hill has hit out at Amazon’s The Rings Of Power, labelling it a “money-making venture”. The actor, who starred as King Théoden in the original LOTR trilogy, recently told Metro that he has “no interest” in watching the new spin-off series.
