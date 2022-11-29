Beck has added a pair of headline shows to the itinerary for his upcoming Australian visit, joining his previously exclusive appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest. As announced at the start of November, Beck will perform an acoustic set at next year’s Bluesfest; he’s scheduled to play the festival’s second day, on Friday April 7. This will now serve as the capstone of his visit, with the first of his newly-announced headline shows taking place at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre that Monday (April 3). Along the journey to Byron Bay, he’ll stop off in Sydney, where he’s booked to play the Aware Super Theatre on Thursday April 6.

