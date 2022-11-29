Brighten A Christmas case No. 5: Young mother going through separation

A young mother is spending her first Christmas without her husband because they decided to separate.

The 32-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter are being featured in Brighten A Christmas case No. 5.

As a single mom, she is struggling. The woman has been in a recovery program to remain drug-free, which she has been for six years.

The woman uses drawing as an outlet.

Donors who want to help this family may contribute cash, checks or gift cards at any of the nine Richland County locations of Mechanics Bank. People who want to donate to case No. 5 should note that on the envelope.

The News Journal launched Brighten A Christmas on Dec. 7, 1947, as a series of appeals encouraging groups, families and others to adopt those in need or contribute to purchase food baskets, Christmas trees, clothing and other items.

Brighten A Christmas is in its 76th campaign.

