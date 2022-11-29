"Multiple points of opposition" — Jeremy Lin addresses Carmelo Anthony's rumored jealousy and who squashed Linsanity

Rumors suggested that Carmelo Anthony played a part in the New York Knicks' decision not to re-sign Jeremy Lin.

Jeremy Lin and Carmelo Anthony © Matthew Emmons - USA TODAY Sports

After Jeremy Lin’s amazing performances in the 2011-12 NBA season, many expected the New York Knicks to re-sign the fan-favorite guard. But in a strange turn of events, the Knicks let Lin walk away to Houston . According to Lin, several people were against his rise and tenure with the Knicks.

The Carmelo Anthony rumor

All eyes immediately turned to Carmelo Anthony once news circulated that Lin was about to join the Houston Rockets. After all, reports revealed that Melo described Lin’s three-year, $25 million deal with the Rockets as “ridiculous.” But according to Lin, he doesn’t have any knowledge of Anthony’s involvement. All he knows is that several people within the Knicks organization wanted him out.

“ I mean, I think that’s… that’s the theory, and that’s what everyone says, but I can’t feed the speculation train because I don’t actually know. I know, and I’m saying this truthfully, that there were multiple points of opposition completely outside of Melo within what was going on, and once D’Antoni resigned, there was already opposition within the organization—whether it was the coaching staff that took over or certain members of the front office. But there was definitely, from what I’ve heard or gathered in the few years after, it wasn’t all as rosy as people thought it was. I don’t know who to attribute it to, but I know there were multiple points of opposition, ” Lin said, per The Daily Beast .

Lin added that in the middle of the Linsanity craze, he never felt negative vibes in the Knicks locker room. He was just so overwhelmed by what was happening, and so he was oblivious to the malicious things happening behind the scenes. It was only through Mike D’Antoni and Amar’e Stoudemire's revelations later that Lin found out that some of his teammates were against his rise.

Post-Linsanity

Despite his fallout with the Knicks, Lin’s stock rose to its all-time high. As noted, he inked a lucrative deal with the Rockets, where he became the starting guard for one full season. He logged in pretty good averages of 13.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals across 32.2 minutes per game.

But behind the numbers, Lin’s role was actually smaller than it seemed. Then Rockets coach Kevin McHale saw how effective James Harden was with the ball. So the offensive package featured the Beard as the main orchestrator. Despite this, Lin managed to drop 38 points in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Fans felt that Linsanity 2.0 was about to be born.

But then, while Lin kept his starting point guard spot, he was slowly losing minutes to backup guard Toney Douglas. Come his second season in Houston, and Lin completely lost his starting job to Patrick Beverley.

After his stint in Houston, Lin became a journeyman of sorts. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets, the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Toronto Raptors, where he won a title that he didn’t feel he deserved.