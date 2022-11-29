ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

DM
3d ago

It's means that people value certain values that Beto don't represent. Locals in Uvalde County believe in 2nd Amendment rights and not more gun control.

Judy Bownds
3d ago

Just another politician trying to make a name for them selfs and she don’t even know what the hell she’s talking about has nothing to do with us not feeling sad that these children were murdered or feelings for the families of the children that were murdered we do feel that but we also believe in the second amendment

Southern Sass
3d ago

If those teachers would have had gun it may have ended faster. Hey Joy did you hear about the gun fight that the victim won at a convenience store in Midland Texas? Nuff said

Related
KSAT 12

To combat opioid overdoses, Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January’s legislative session.
ValleyCentral

Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
