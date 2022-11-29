Read full article on original website
Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history
President Biden, while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior on Wednesday, all but claimed to be the greatest president in U.S. history.
Biden's domestic social media surveillance alarms major civil rights group: 'Do not need a new war on terror'
The U.S.'s largest civi rights group put out a report Thursday detailing the dangers of the Biden administration's new apparatus for dealing with domestic terrorism.
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
HuffPost
62 Things Trump Did That You Forgot About To Preserve Your Sanity
Donald Trump's running for president again, so you can look forward to more of his "fun" ideas — like the time he tried to buy Greenland.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in US
Several royal experts questioned the timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries for Netflix. Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a three-day trip to the U.S.
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
A third Wagner relative was convicted in the 2016 Pike County massacre in Ohio that left eight members of the rival Rhoden family killed in their homes over an alleged custody dispute.
Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, tells Fox News that he has an 'inkling' about 'some behavior difference' among victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho murders.
Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
The perpetrator of the University of Idaho slayings could attend the victims' memorials to derive enjoyment from thinking that they "got away with the crime," a former FBI agent says.
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
Gov-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sues Arizona county for not certifying election results
Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after they did not certify the results of her election by the statutory deadline.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
Second former Army soldier pleads guilty in killing of fellow service member found dead in barracks
A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty in the 2020 killing of a fellow service member in Georgia
McConnell takes swipe at Jeffries, calls new Dem leader 'election denier' who made 'attacks' on judiciary
Speaking on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took shots at incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, calling him an "election denier."
Biden judicial nominee says she no longer believes Christian Coalition member are 'bigots' when pressed by GOP
A Biden judicial nominee told the Senate she no longer believes members of the Christian Coalition are "bigots," something she asserted in a college essay.
Maryland ex-cop charged with raping woman in custody hit with 50-count indictment revealing 5 total victims
Steven Abreu, fired from Maryland's Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and charged for sexual assault on a woman in custody, faces a new 50-count indictment, including 9 counts of rape.
Air Force unveils B-21 Raider stealth bomber
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Northrop Grumman Corp. unveiled the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider on Friday at the company's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.
White House claims President Biden has been to the border despite no record of any visit
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Wednesday that President Biden has been to the border, despite him having not visited since becoming president.
