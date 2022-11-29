Read full article on original website
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Restaurant Sold in Investment Sale
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 - Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 1110 N Stone Ave in Tucson sold as investment for $3.86 million ($1553 PSF) in a sale leaseback transaction. The 2,488 square-foot building was built in 2019 at the northeast corner of Speedway and Stone Avenue on a .61 acre site.
SonderCare BHS Buys Office Building for $2.2 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, (November 30, 2022) - SonderCare Behavioral Health bought the building it occupied at 6390 E Broadway Blvd. in Tucson for $2.2 million ($101 PSF). The two-story office building is 21,820 square feet, built in 1980 on 1.21 acres with 80 parking spaces. The building previously had 3 tenants,...
Marty Rosenberg joins the Board of Scientific Advisors at Microvascular Therapeutics
Tucson, AZ, December 1, 2022 - Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona, announced the appointment of Marty Rosenberg to the MVT Board of Scientific Advisors. Mr. Rosenberg brings a broad experience with the clinical development and global regulatory approval process for diagnostic pharmaceuticals across all modalities.
Tucson Rent Report: December 2022 Median Rent Falls 0.6% from last month
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 -- Currently, the overall median rent in the city of Tucson stands at $1,246, after falling 0.6% last month. Prices remain up 6.8% year-over-year. Tucson Rental Stats. Tucson rents are down 0.6% month-over-month and up 6.8% year-over-year. The median rent in Tucson fell by 0.6%...
Flair Airlines Connects Canadians and Americans With Canada's First Direct Flights to Tucson, Arizona
Flair Airlines, Canada's third largest domestic airline, is excited to connect Canadians and Americans with Canada's first direct route to Tucson, Arizona. Weekly service from Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Prince George, London, and Windsor to Tucson begins November 30, 2022. One-way fares starting from $99 CAD. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE /...
Larsen Baker Boasts Another Round of Lease Renewals
November 28, 2022 - Larsen Baker is pleased to announce 9,743 square feet of lease activity from the following lease renewals:. Neighborhood Loans renewed 1,546 sf of office space at Cochise Plaza in Sierra Vista. Fast Pay Day Loans renewed 955 sf of retail space at Manzanita Plaza, 3000 W...
Expert: Economy outlook is bright, no recession
Dr. Christopher Thornberg told an audience of bankers, homebuilders, real estate and other business professionals that there is no recession. He spoke during the Nov. 9 Tucson Economic Forum, presented by Alliance Bank of Arizona. “We’re here to talk about Arizona, we’re here to talk about Tucson, we’re here to...
Eegee's shuts down Grant and Alvernon location
Eegee's announced it has closed a location at Grand and Alvernon. The store, at 3806 E. Grant Road, shut down Tuesday.
23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵
'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022
Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
Tucson Gold Star widow gifted free car for Giving Tuesday
Two companies celebrated Giving Tuesday in Tucson by gifting a free restored car to local Gold Star widow.
Lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson
A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
Federal COVID-19 relief money set to expire in early 2023; CVS to offer Paxlovid
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal COVID-19 money for relief programs is set to run out in early 2023. Between testing, treatment, and vaccines, the costs for people could add up quickly, especially if parts aren’t covered by insurance. Department of Health and Human Services officials say they...
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
Mandarin Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I headed for Wokfire Grill at Speedway and Park in Tucson. But we could not find a parking space to save our lives. So we headed north to Grant Road and stopped at Mandarin Grill. I did not know anything about this place but Roy had been here years ago and thought it might be OK.
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
Oro Valley Festival is back with a bang
Dancers, DJs and the man in the red suit will come together for the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Oro Valley Marketplace. The tree-lighting ceremony...
Chicago transplants are rooted in Tucson tradition
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
