Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
boatingindustry.com
Walstrom Marine acquires Grand Bay Marine
Walstrom Marine has announced the acquisition of Grand Bay Marine as part of its ongoing effort to expand its operations across the Great Lakes region. Founded in 1997, Grand Bay Marine has been owned and operated by Liz Carney and her family, with locations in Traverse City and Charlevoix. Mrs....
Up North Voice
‘Don’ Kern of Elk Lake
Donald “Don” E. Kern of Elk Lake / Gladwin, Michigan has passed. No services are planned at this time and cremation has taken place. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Donald “Don”, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree. ###. We...
UpNorthLive.com
Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan
EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
Up North Voice
Wildlife artist brings awareness to the AuSable
My tires made crunching sounds on the loose stone as I slowly rolled down the driveway to interview local artist and business Owner Kim Diment. Wild turkeys and a pair of Whitetailed Deer greet me at her home studio, located on the banks of the AuSable River. The at-ease animal...
2 hunters rescued after falling into Northern Michigan river
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI – Two hunters were rescued from a Michigan river when a conservation officer happened to see them struggling, WPBN/WGTU reports. An officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was patrolling around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Kalkaska County near Rainbow Jim’s Boat Launch when they noticed the hunters in the Manistee River, the report said.
Up North Voice
Irene Stevenson, 95, of Gladwin
Irene Stevenson, 98, of Gladwin was born on December 9th, 1926, in Taylor Township, Telreka, Michigan to William and Genevieve Sell in the family home at Telegraph and Eureka Roads. Interestingly, her birth was not registered with the State of Michigan until later in life when her brother Kenneth, signed...
Morning Sun
Two election recounts announced for Isabella County
Two recounts involving votes cast across Isabella County — and part of Clare County — were announced Wednesday evening and Thursday, but the two are distinct and separate from each other. Isabella County’s clerk announced Thursday afternoon a separate recount in six precincts starting a week from Monday....
Up North Voice
‘Pops’ Lindsey, 70, of Gladwin
James Douglas Lindsey born May 24, 1952, in his family home in Anniston, Alabama to Whiley Lee Lindsey and Willie Christine Gihn. From the age of eight James was raised by his loving foster parents Edna and Ellis Young in Otchee, Alabama. At the age of 16 he was released...
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
UpNorthLive.com
Fire consumes a home in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A fire destroyed a home in Blair Township Monday night. Fire crews responded to the fire on Canfield Cove near Van Petten Drive off of South West Silver Lake Road around 7:45 p.m. Fire officials said no one was inside the home at...
Up North Voice
Christmas in the Village schedule of events
ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
Up North Voice
Shirley Loper, 82, of Bentley
Shirley Lynn Loper, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt was called to her heavenly home Friday, December 2, 2022. Shirley passed away with her husband and children at her bed side following a lengthy illness. Shirley was born April 12, 1940 in Standish, Michigan to the late Charles and Hattie (Hartman) Haas. She was married to Gerald Loper on February 20, 1959, having 4 children together. Shirley was a life long member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Building inspector brings concerns to Osceola board
MARION – Tony Gagliardo, Building Official/Inspector for Osceola County, discussed violation letters at a recent Osceola County personnel and administration committee meeting and said he is working on rewriting it. Gagliardo shared several letters from other counties for the Committee to review. He expressed concerns on the Prosecutor’s office...
Up North Voice
Arnold Barnum, 73, of Sterling
Arnold Albert Barnum, 73, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his home in Sterling, Michigan. Arnold was born October 13, 1949 in Standish, Michigan to the late William and Bessona (Provoast) Barnum. He loved the outdoors and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Arnold enjoyed listening to his music. He also loved spending time with his 3 children and his 5 grandchildren.
Up North Voice
Ruth Goretski, 76, of Glennie
Ruth Ann Goretski, Age 76, of Glennie, MI passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, MI. She was born in Flint, MI on August 15, 1946 to the late Basil and Eleanor Campbell (Alexander). Ruth married Bernard Goretski on September 28, 1985...
My North.com
Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think
Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
Up North Voice
Peggy Olsen, 87, of Grayling
Peggy Louise Olsen, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022, in Grayling, MI. She is survived by her loving son Allen Olsen. At this time the family wishes to remember her privately. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties...
Groundbreaking at “Annika Place” Will Bring Affordable Rental Housing to Traverse City
Another housing project is heading for a northern Michigan community that promises affordability for low-income residents. The $14.7 million project in Traverse City will offer affordable rental rates for residents who earn between 30-80% of the area median income. Now that ground is broken, 53 new apartment units will be coming to TC, by way of “Annika Place.”
Up North Voice
National Influenza Vaccine Week planned for December 5-11
REGION – Getting the flu vaccine is a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) as National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 5 -11) is quickly approaching. Everyone ages 6 months and older should get a flu shot this...
