Shirley Lynn Loper, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt was called to her heavenly home Friday, December 2, 2022. Shirley passed away with her husband and children at her bed side following a lengthy illness. Shirley was born April 12, 1940 in Standish, Michigan to the late Charles and Hattie (Hartman) Haas. She was married to Gerald Loper on February 20, 1959, having 4 children together. Shirley was a life long member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

STANDISH, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO