Nevada State

scitechdaily.com

Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells

Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
NEVADA STATE
businesspress.vegas

An affordable housing crisis isn’t coming; it’s here

Everyone deserves the dignity that comes with having a place to call home — a safe harbor that shelters and nourishes. But, unfortunately, a growing number of Nevadans are being priced out of the housing market, and this is true for both renters and homeowners. With interest rates on the rise, many simply cannot make mortgage payments pencil, nor do they have the required savings for a down payment. And with housing shortages, renters are facing escalating payments that are out of reach and unsustainable.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Tough Bill To Swallow: Electric, Gas Rate Hike Next Year In Las Vegas

Here’s some news that’ll make you feel dreary and fright. NV Energy and Southwest Gas are giving the warning to customers that energy bills are going to jump on January 1st. Were you expecting something different in your stocking?. Let’s start with NV Energy. The electric power provider...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Section 8 housing wait list to open next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
RENO, NV
The Center Square

Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024

(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

More student achievement data confirm pandemic school closures caused test scores to plummet

In September, the National Assessment of Educational Progress released mathematics and reading scores from tests given last spring to nine-year-old students. The tests, called long-term trend assessments, were limited in sample size, age-based, and did not provide state-level data. Although the tests showed steep learning loss compared to results in 2019, the official analyses did not commit to a cause and effect attributable to pandemic-induced school closures.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Feds list Dixie Valley toad, found only in Nevada, as endangered

A rare Nevada toad at the center of a lawsuit over a geothermal energy project will be listed under the Endangered Species Act, federal wildlife managers said Thursday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the Dixie Valley toad will be listed as endangered and provided permanent federal protections. The toad was protected under a rare emergency order in April, and those emergency protections expire Dec. 2.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room

At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
NEVADA STATE
ksl.com

Nevada's Spirit Mountain may be the next national monument

LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden announced his support for a new, 450,000-acre national monument at the southern tip of Nevada Wednesday during the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C. Spirit Mountain, or Avi Kwa Ame in Mojave, is part of a rocky, desert mountain range about...
NEVADA STATE

