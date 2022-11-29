Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
Lithium recycler making near-record investment gets $105 million in Nevada tax abatements
Redwood Materials — a lithium battery recycling company based in Carson City — received more than $105 million in tax abatements. The post Lithium recycler making near-record investment gets $105 million in Nevada tax abatements appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
businesspress.vegas
An affordable housing crisis isn’t coming; it’s here
Everyone deserves the dignity that comes with having a place to call home — a safe harbor that shelters and nourishes. But, unfortunately, a growing number of Nevadans are being priced out of the housing market, and this is true for both renters and homeowners. With interest rates on the rise, many simply cannot make mortgage payments pencil, nor do they have the required savings for a down payment. And with housing shortages, renters are facing escalating payments that are out of reach and unsustainable.
jammin1057.com
Tough Bill To Swallow: Electric, Gas Rate Hike Next Year In Las Vegas
Here’s some news that’ll make you feel dreary and fright. NV Energy and Southwest Gas are giving the warning to customers that energy bills are going to jump on January 1st. Were you expecting something different in your stocking?. Let’s start with NV Energy. The electric power provider...
marijuanamoment.net
Nevada Regulators Award State’s First Marijuana Consumption Lounge Licenses In Lottery Drawings
Nevada marijuana regulators announced the winners of the state’s first 40 cannabis consumption lounge licensees on Wednesday. Twenty were awarded in lotteries to new independent businesses, with half of those going to social equity applicants. The other 20 are for existing cannabis retailers that will be opening up social use areas.
KOLO TV Reno
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
news3lv.com
Nevada State Board of Pharmacy appeals cannabis-regulation decision
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Should cannabis be regulated the same way as heroin or cocaine?. A Clark County judge recently ruled no. But now, the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy is appealing that decision. It also wants to hold off enforcing it. A lawsuit filed by the ACLU in...
RSV cases up 200% over last November, SNHD reports
November brought more than 1,800 cases of RSV to Southern Nevada -- a 200% increase over the same time last year, according to the health district.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump again in Clark County; flu patients also increasing
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County jumped by more than 15% over the past week as cases continue to increase during the holiday season.
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths statewide; 26 care facilities in Southern Nevada report cases
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Sunrise Hospital tops list of sites with ‘superbug’ as cases grow 60% since August
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center has had 122 cases involving the "superbug" that is being monitored by state health officials.
Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024
(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths in Nevada
thenevadaindependent.com
More student achievement data confirm pandemic school closures caused test scores to plummet
In September, the National Assessment of Educational Progress released mathematics and reading scores from tests given last spring to nine-year-old students. The tests, called long-term trend assessments, were limited in sample size, age-based, and did not provide state-level data. Although the tests showed steep learning loss compared to results in 2019, the official analyses did not commit to a cause and effect attributable to pandemic-induced school closures.
Utah is 4th safest state in US, says study
Considering a move? Try Utah, it's the fourth safest state in the nation, says WalletHub.
nevadacurrent.com
Feds list Dixie Valley toad, found only in Nevada, as endangered
A rare Nevada toad at the center of a lawsuit over a geothermal energy project will be listed under the Endangered Species Act, federal wildlife managers said Thursday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the Dixie Valley toad will be listed as endangered and provided permanent federal protections. The toad was protected under a rare emergency order in April, and those emergency protections expire Dec. 2.
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
ksl.com
Nevada's Spirit Mountain may be the next national monument
LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden announced his support for a new, 450,000-acre national monument at the southern tip of Nevada Wednesday during the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C. Spirit Mountain, or Avi Kwa Ame in Mojave, is part of a rocky, desert mountain range about...
