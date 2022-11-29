Read full article on original website
Related
mylittlefalls.com
Bright Lights and Holiday Nights
Everywhere you go, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in our little City. The hardworking DPW crew spent many hours decorating our Main Street canopy and light poles. We don’t have a 5 and 10, but glistening once again are our shop owner’s stunning window displays.
mylittlefalls.com
Joseph A. “Joey” LaValla 1960 – 2022
Little Falls, New York – Joseph A. “Joey” LaValla, age 62, a lifelong Little Falls resident, passed away in the comfort of his Little Falls home on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, with the love and support of his devoted family, at his bedside, following a long battle with cancer.
mylittlefalls.com
Senior Meals 12/01/2022 – 12/07/2022
To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. Call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance if you are not home for meals. All sites are...
mylittlefalls.com
Creative Outpost kicks off intern program for live-streaming
Tanner Jaquay does the play-by-play calls during the November 26, 2022, Herkimer Originals basketball game. On Saturday, November 26th, the Creative Outpost kicked off its intern program for live-streaming events by broadcasting the Herkimer Originals American Basketball game against Binghamton at Herkimer College. The program has been designed to take...
mylittlefalls.com
West Canada Valley slips by Little Falls in Wednesday night action
West Canada Valley ended up the winner in a hotly contested game on Wednesday night by beating the girl’s varsity basketball team 39-37. Coach Pam Munger stated, “This is our beginning…to start, to grow because everybody pretty much is new except with a little bit of spice from Alexis, is what I’ll call it.”
mylittlefalls.com
Herkimer County to update its Hazard Mitigation Plan
The Herkimer County Office of Emergency Services is updating the County’s 2017 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. This plan is an opportunity to detail a variety of potential hazards that could affect some or all of our residents and will also allow the County and the participating jurisdictions to be eligible for future mitigation funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). During the planning process, the Planning Partnership will actively be involving private sector, non-profit, and other community partners in the planning process. The approach is consistent with the “Whole Community Approach,” which seeks to involve the entire community in disaster and hazard planning.
Comments / 0