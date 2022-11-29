The Herkimer County Office of Emergency Services is updating the County’s 2017 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. This plan is an opportunity to detail a variety of potential hazards that could affect some or all of our residents and will also allow the County and the participating jurisdictions to be eligible for future mitigation funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). During the planning process, the Planning Partnership will actively be involving private sector, non-profit, and other community partners in the planning process. The approach is consistent with the “Whole Community Approach,” which seeks to involve the entire community in disaster and hazard planning.

