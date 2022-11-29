ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

China security forces are well-prepared for quashing dissent

BEIJING (AP) — When it comes to ensuring the security of their regime, China’s Communist Party rulers don’t skimp. The extent of that lavish spending was put on display when the boldest street protests in decades broke out in Beijing and other cities, driven by anger over rigid and seemingly unending restrictions to combat COVID-19.
WASHINGTON STATE
WETM

Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the...
WETM

EU edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union was edging closer to setting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil — a highly anticipated and complex political and economic maneuver designed to keep Russia’s supplies flowing into global markets while clamping down on President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund his war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Countries To Move To

It seems like each day we receive reports of new archeological discoveries that expand our knowledge of humanity’s movement from place to place. Many of these findings have pushed back the timeline of when people moved.  In the 21st century, with technological breakthroughs, ever-improving communication, better opportunities for travel as well as a rise in […]
WETM

US names 4 militants in Afghanistan, Pakistan ‘terrorists’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States has added four top Islamic militants operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan to its list of “global terrorists,” amid a resurgence of violence and border tensions in the area. The militant leaders hail from the Pakistani Taliban and an al-Qaida branch in South Asia.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy