The over 100,000-square-foot space of the former Valley Fruit Company is a place in motion with forklifts motoring between towering rows of canned goods. The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley runs its operations from the historic warehouse site where citrus and vegetables were once processed and packaged. Today, millions of pounds of foodstuffs and produce are shipped out from the same Pharr location to food pantries and nonprofit organizations in the Valley and many destinations nationwide. The last few years have been unlike any others seen in the Food Bank’s history.

PHARR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO