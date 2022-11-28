Read full article on original website
Team Brownsville in need of volunteers and donations
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of asylum seekers make their way to U.S.- Mexico border daily. Team Brownsville, a non-profit group known for its humanitarian work with migrants, is now asking the community for help. “Right now we’re seeing an increase in asylum seekers coming across the border,” said Kathy Harrington, Team Brownsville board member. […]
Mission nonprofit center offers services to expecting mothers
A Valley nonprofit organization in Mission that helps new and expecting moms is now up and running. Nine weeks ago, Jo-Nic Bloom Studio started offering their services to moms free of charge. The organization already has 21 clients in just the month and a half that they've been open —...
Storybook Garden Connects Books To Community
The Storybook Garden sits on a corner of Texas Boulevard just a moment’s walk from Business 83 in Weslaco. It’s main street Weslaco and an appropriate place to find an independent bookstore with deep ties to its community. The historic hotel site suits the purposes and goals of Sarah Cuadra, the bookstore’s owner.
Elementary students collecting donations for Valley shelters
A group of elementary students are giving back this holiday season. The students are animal lovers, and they want to help cheer up dogs and cats stuck in animal shelters. Last year, third-grader Victor Manuel Gonzalez helped collect over 500 food items for the San Benito Food Pantry. This year, he is giving back and this time hoping to help four-legged friends.
Food Bank Passes ‘Ultimate Test’ In Giving Aid
The over 100,000-square-foot space of the former Valley Fruit Company is a place in motion with forklifts motoring between towering rows of canned goods. The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley runs its operations from the historic warehouse site where citrus and vegetables were once processed and packaged. Today, millions of pounds of foodstuffs and produce are shipped out from the same Pharr location to food pantries and nonprofit organizations in the Valley and many destinations nationwide. The last few years have been unlike any others seen in the Food Bank’s history.
McAllen Holiday Parade scheduled for Saturday
The largest holiday parade in South Texas is just a few days away. The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday and is slated to start at 6:00 p.m. The city of McAllen's Deputy Director of Programs, Carina Jimenez, spoke to Channel 5 News about what to expect from this year's parade.
Pharr makes spirits bright with annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree
— The City of Pharr held its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree on Monday, November 28th at the Downtown Park near city hall. The park was packed with excitement as city hall and the downtown main street lit up with lights in celebration of the Christmas holiday and festivities. The community was especially excited to welcome The Grinch back to Pharr.Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D., Pharr City Commissioners, and employees welcomed the community to the free event which featured a countdown to the lighting of the tree, musical performances, popular Christmas Characters such as The Grinch, Mickey Mouse, and more.'Christmas ...
Exclusive seating coming to this year’s McAllen Holiday Parade
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport is known for providing flights all around the world. But this year they’re offering a first class ticket that you can purchase that will give you an enhanced experience in their Skybox at the McAllen holiday parade. The skybox will be located on Quince Avenue and Bicentennial Blvd. […]
Brownsville tree lighting festival set for Thursday night
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced Wednesday their Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will have an annual food drive, a vendors market, holiday movies, festive activities and live performances. The tree light ceremony will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Thursday at Washington Park located on 700 E. Madison […]
5 on Your Side: Veteran let down by handyman service
When you move to a new area, and you need home renovations, it can be hard to find a good handyman. A veteran who has a disability moved to the Valley four months ago went on the Nextdoor app looking for neighbors to give a good referral for a handyman, but instead she got a nightmare.
Future nurses program encouraging young Valley students
A new effort to bring an end to the statewide nursing shortage is in place. Texas is experiencing the worst shortage in history because of the pandemic. Ten students from Sam Houston Elementary's future nurses program got a first-hand look into the medical field at South Texas Health System Hospital in McAllen.
Don Gollito Serves It Up “Harlingen-Style”
The block of West Van Buren Street where Don Gollito sits in Harlingen stirs a nostalgic feel. The Tex-Mex restaurant is down home all the way, “Harlingen-style,” as one of its owners, Fred Uribe, puts it. He co-owns the restaurant with Rick Silva, a self-described “jack-of-all-trades” of the local restaurant scene. On Van Buren, vehicles park at an angle that’s reminiscent of small-town America of previous eras.
Valley feed store helping Weslaco animal control with adoptions
A local feed sore in Weslaco is helping animal control dogs find a home, that's thanks to a new program in the city. Stray animals from all over the Valley end up at the Weslaco Animal Care Services. "The city currently has contracts with ten different entitles," Planning and Coding...
Free PSJA concert showcases Mexican traditions
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ‘Tradiciones Mexicanas’ hosted by the PSJA ISD Fine Arts Department is set for Thursday night. The free concert Dec. 1 will feature performances from the district’s Folklorico, Conjunto, and Mariachi high school groups. The event is part of the district’s mission of promoting multicultural heritage pride among the PSJA community […]
15 Best Things to Do in Mission, TX
Right on the edge of the U.S.-Mexico border lies a scenic city known for its natural attractions and amusement destinations: Mission, Texas. It’s part of Hidalgo County and two metro areas, McAllen–Edinburg–Mission and Reynosa–McAllen. As of the 2020 census, the place is home to 77,058 people—a...
Raul Brindis announced as grand marshal for McAllen Holiday Parade
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latino radio personality Raul Brindis will be the grand marshal for the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade. “We are so proud to select Raul Brindis as our 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade Grand Marshal,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “Raul is an icon in the Latino media community and is beloved by his […]
Charlie Clark’s beloved ‘Nana’ dies at 99
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s most-known ‘Nana’ has passed away, Charlie Clark Nissan announced on Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre ‘Nana’,” a Facebook post from Charlie Clark Nissan said. “Nana won our hearts and became a symbol of […]
Substance abuse counselor gives tips for people struggling during the holidays
A substance abuse counselor in Pharr says his number of clients has doubled this year. Nick Torrez with New Wine Counseling says the holidays can be hard for people in recovery, but says there is help out there. Torrez leads a group session where people discuss ways to remain sober...
Decommissioned USS Yorktown arrives for recycling in Rio Grande Valley
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The decommissioned USS Yorktown has completed its final voyage Tuesday, passing South Padre Island on its way to the Port of Brownsville. Beachgoers and anglers at the Isla Blanca Park jetties watched as a massive warship slipped through the shipping channel. The ship’s distinctive silhouette stood out as a […]
Julian Alvarez will soon leave Texas Workforce Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s own Julian Alvarez will soon be leaving his post at the Texas Workforce Commission. Alvarez, a voice from Harlingen serving as TWC’s commissioner representing labor, announced Wednesday that he will depart from the commission Dec. 15. His term was scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023. “It has been a […]
