A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Being a blessing to others message of Operation We Care
Felicity Manor and Fair View United Methodist Church recently teamed up to spread cheer to residents at The Citadel in Mooresville through a project they called Operation We Care. Inspired by a story of Ruby, who provided residents of a nursing home in Arkansas with things they wished to have,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Statesville Mayor, Santa light the downtown Christmas tree
For more photos from the Christmas tree lighting, please see Page A3 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. While he might be a little taller than your average elf, Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh was Santa's helper on Thursday night as the two arrived in a convertible for Statesville's Christmas tree lighting.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Theatre Statesville celebrates with ribbon-cutting
When Theatre Statesville puts on its production of "Every Christmas Ever Told (And Then Some)" at the Iredell Arts Council on Thursday night, what people won't see is the hours of rehearsal that go into such a production. Those hours were spent in the rehearsal space it now inhabits on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Taylorsville's Studio3 Music School to present Christmas concert
Come and experience a Christmas concert in Taylorsville, presented each year by Studio3 Music School. Audiences will hear their favorite singers from years past, the entire Studio3 orchestra, The St. Joseph Irish Dancers, the Studio3 Youth chorus and special guest artists. The concert is set for Dec. 10. The concert...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Gun confiscated from middle school student in Forsyth County
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confiscated a firearm from a student at Clemmons Middle School just before dismissal on Thursday, a day that also included several false reports around the state of school shootings, including one at Parkland High School. There were no confirmed reports of school shootings, according...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Altercation at Statesville High School results in charges against nine juveniles
Nine juveniles are facing charges after an altercation at Statesville High School on Friday. The charges include disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct by fighting, assault on school employees, communicating threats, simple assault and failure to disperse upon command. The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said the charges vary for each based on their involvement. No weapons were involved in the altercation, police said.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting
A Statesville man was critically wounded in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day. The Statesville Police Department is investigating the shooting, which happened around 12:50 p.m. on Lakeview Drive. Officers responded to a call about a person that had been shot, and arrived to find Derryck Turner, 32, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment. He remains in critical condition, police said in a news release Tuesday night.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville road closed one a month due to sinkhole
The city of Statesville Stormwater Division responded to a resident’s call regarding a 15-foot-deep sinkhole on the side of Earlwood Road. Crews found that a storm drain was blocked, resulting in the washout of the culvert. Earlwood Road has been closed between Valley Stream and Glenhaven roads. The road...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Maye, UNC stand in way of Clemson's 7th ACC title in 8 years
No. 24 North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC, No. 23 CFP) vs. No. 10 Clemson (10-2, 8-0, No. 9), Saturday, 8 p.m. EST at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium (ABC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Clemson by 7 1/2. Series record: Clemson leads 38-19-1 WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Clemson is seeking its...
