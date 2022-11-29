Brewster, Beach City get low-interest loans to improve drinking water

The villages of Brewster and Beach City are among nine municipalities recently awarded low-interest loans from the Ohio Water Development Authority to improve water quality in their communities.

The OWDA awarded $9.1 million in low-interest loans giving local governments funding needed to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements.

The nine projects received an interest rate ranging from 1.32% to 3.66%.

According to the ODWA, Beach City will use the loan for improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, including a new grit removal, a new screening and pumping building, oxidationditch and clarifier upgrades, a new aerobic digester, a new EQ basin, and new tertiary filters.

Brewster waterline improvements

Brewster received a $167,182.77 loan at a 3.2% for 10 years while Beach City received $50,400.00 at 3.66% for five years.

Brewster will use the funding to construct 2,300 feet of water piping along Tuscarawas, Locustdale and Pinewood Streets to replace aging lines.

"It's actually the last piece of the puzzle for funding the project," Village Administrator Mike Miller said.

The village received an Ohio Public Works Commission small government grant of $113,817 and a 0% $75,878 loan for a total of $189,695. The funding can be used for 49% of the total cost of the project, Miller said.

When the project was bid, it came in at $290,927.

"The good news is it came in under estimate," he said. "The bad news was the result was were aren't going to be able to use the full grant."

In order to maintain a healthy cash balance in the village water fund, officials sought a low-interest loan to finance the remainder of the project, Miller said.

"We probably won't use the entire $167,182. You can ask for more and take less," he added.

Dirt Dawg Excavating of Ashland was expected to begin work on the project.

The project includes replacing approximately 2,300 feet of water lines along Tuscarawas Street NW, Locustdale Avenue NW and Pinewood Drive. The new lines will go from 4 inches to 6 inches to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency's requirements, Miller said.

He does not expect residents to see any change in water pressure as the flow will remain near the same. The larger pipe will allow firefighters to draw more water in case of a fire, Miller added.

The village completed a water model last year that helped officials prioritize the need to improve the village's water distribution system.

Taking priorities were areas that had water line breaks. Another priority is the main distribution line of the village's system.

"We are going to try to replace a few water lines per year," Miller said. "This is helping to bring the system up to current (standards). We are being proactive instead of reacting. We are trying to be aggressive and go out and get grant money and loans to keep our infrastructure up to date and functioning for our residents."

Water line replacement work should be completed by the end of June. The work may disrupt traffic at times.

